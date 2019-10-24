LINCOLN — An emergency lockdown and bigger hiring bonuses were ordered Thursday morning at the State Penitentiary as a staff shortage and turmoil among inmates continues at Nebraska's largest prison.
Staff were notified of the "staffing emergency" declaration in a memo Thursday morning.
State Corrections Director Scott Frakes, in a press release later in the morning, said that the lockdown would allow the prison to develop a new work schedule and identify staffing needs.
"To ensure your safety and the safe operation of NSP, I have ordered an emergency," Frakes said in the memo obtained by The World-Herald.
The staffing emergency order is similar to one enacted in the wake of a deadly riot at the Tecumseh State Prison in 2015. It will allow the Corrections Department to have corrections officers and other security staff work four, 12-hour shifts a week at the State Penitentiary while staffing issues are worked out.
The emergency order also includes a cell lockdown, in which inmates will remain locked in their cells, during the 12-hour night shift. Such a lockdown requires fewer staff members.
Corrections also announced that it was increasing bonuses offered to newly hired corporals from $3,000 to $10,000 for those who take jobs at the State Penitentiary, Tecumseh, or the Lincoln Correctional Center/Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, three higher-security prisons that have experienced staff shortages and difficulty in retaining workers.
A $10,000 bonus is also being offered to workers who refer new hires to the penitentiary and Tecumseh.
In addition, current workers at the State Penitentiary will receive an automatic $500 bonus at the end of the year.
Frakes, in his memo, said the changes ordered on Thursday are not intended to be permanent, but after taking several steps to try to address the staffing shortage "there is no other viable option."
The penitentiary, which has a design capacity of 718, has been holding nearly twice that many inmates in recent months. It has seen more than a couple of inmate disturbances, and in recent weeks has had to shut down family visits and inmate activities because of a lack of staff.
Doug Koebernick, the State Legislature's inspector general for corrections, said that most recently, the facility has about 130 vacant security posts. That often requires existing staff to stay on and work a second, eight-hour shift to fill. Corrections has been busing in workers from Omaha to fill vacancies at the State Penitentiary and Tecumseh.
Koebernick began warning lawmakers a year ago that staffing problems and inmate unrest were growing at the State Penitentiary.
"I saw a need to do something," he said Thursday. "The big question is what will be the impact on the inmate population. What will their reaction be?"
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.