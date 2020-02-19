THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
AN ICE JAM IN...
SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 900 PM CST THURSDAY.
* AT 905 AM CST, A NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EMPLOYEE OBSERVED MINOR
FLOODING NEAR THE HIGHWAY 64 BRIDGE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER. WATER
WAS OUT OF THE BANKS NEAR THE BRIDGE. THIS WAS LIKELY DUE TO ICE
ACTION ALONG THE RIVER. PERSONS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR
RIVER LEVELS CLOSELY FOR FUTURE FLUCTUATIONS, AND BE PREPARED TO
TAKE ACTION.
* FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF SOUTHWESTERN
DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
A statue outside the Boy Scouts of America headquarters in Irving, Texas. The national organization has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits.
James Kretschmer of Houston, one of those suing the Boy Scouts of America, said he was molested by a Scout leader in the mid-1970s in the Spokane, Washington, area. The bankruptcy, he said, “is a shame because at its core and what it was supposed to be, the Boy Scouts is a beautiful organization.”
In this August 1967 photo, two Boy Scouts play the bugle at the 12th World Boy Scout Jamboree at Farragut State Park in Idaho. The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits.
In this July 1937 photo, President Franklin D. Roosevelt pins an Eagle Badge, the highest honor in Scouting, on the chest of Franklyn C. St. John, 17, of Poughkeepsie, New York, at the Boy Scout Jamboree camp in Washington.
Kerry Lewis, left, leans into his lawyer Paul Mones after the verdict against the Boy Scouts of America was announced in a sexual abuse case in Portland, Oregon, in 2010.
James Kretschmer holds photographs of himself at ages 11 and 12.
Local Boy Scouts troops who camp, plan community service projects and sell popcorn should not be affected by the bankruptcy filing Tuesday of the national Boy Scouts of America organization, said the leader of the Omaha-based chapter.
“We are positioned very well to make sure scouting continues for generations in our communities,” said Chris Mehaffey, the CEO and Scout executive of the Mid-America Council.
Local Scout meetings will continue to be held as normal in the 58 counties in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota that make up the Mid-America chapter, Mehaffey said.
Like other local councils, the Mid-America Council is a separate entity from the national organization and is not included in the bankruptcy filing.
“Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council,” Mehaffey said in a statement.
The historic, 110-year-old organization filed for bankruptcy protection in the first step toward creating a huge compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were sexually molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.
The scouts resorted to Chapter 11 in hopes of surviving a barrage of lawsuits, many of them made possible by recent changes in state laws that allow people to sue over long-ago sexual abuse.
Bankruptcy will enable the organization to put those cases on hold for now and continue operating. But ultimately the Boy Scouts of America could be forced to sell off some of its vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a victims’ fund that could top $1 billion.
The Boy Scouts estimate that 1,000 to 5,000 victims will seek compensation.
“The BSA encourages victims to come forward to file a claim as the bankruptcy process moves forward,” the organization said in a statement.
More than 12,000 boys have been molested by 7,800 abusers since the 1920s, according to Boy Scout files revealed in court papers.
James Kretschmer of Houston, one of those suing, said he was molested by a Scout leader in the mid-1970s in the Spokane, Washington, area. The bankruptcy, he said, “is a shame because at its core and what it was supposed to be, the Boy Scouts is a beautiful organization.”
The Midlands region has more than 15,000 Scouts, including nearly 1,200 girls who joined when 22 new girl troops were created last year. The Mid-America Council owns and operates three camps, according to its website: Camp Cedars and Camp Eagle in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska; and the Little Sioux Scout Ranch in Little Sioux, Iowa.
Nationally, membership in the Scouts has been dropping for years, a result of the sexual abuse scandal, other extracurricular activities competing for kids’ time and a move by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to branch off and create its own program.
In an interview, Mehaffey said that event attendance is improving and that the Mid-America Council added about 2,800 new Cub Scouts and families last year.
“That program tells me our program continues to be strong here in the Midlands,” he said.
The filing in Wilmington, Delaware, sets in motion what could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen, given the Scouts’ 50-state presence. The organization listed assets of $1 billion to $10 billion and liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion.
The bankruptcy represents a painful turn for an organization that has been a pillar of American civic life for generations and a training ground for future leaders. Achieving the rank of Eagle Scout has long been a proud accomplishment that politicians, businessmen, astronauts and others put on their résumés and in their official biographies.
“I’m sad for all the victims who were preyed upon by people entrusted with their care. I’m sad that no amount of money will undo their trauma,” said Jackson Cooper, an Eagle Scout who is now a prosecutor in Louisville, Kentucky. “Whatever consequences come for BSA are no concern of mine. I only hope, if they continue to operate, they build robust systems to protect the young people in their care.”
Wayne Perry, a member of the organization’s national board and past president, said Scout families won’t notice any differences as a result of the bankruptcy. He touted the protections now in place for young people.
“Today, we are really, really good. Were we always good? No, nobody was good 50 years ago, 40 years ago, 30 years ago,” Perry said.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
Four Boy Scouts were killed and dozens injured when a tornado went through the Little Sioux Boy Scout Ranch on June 11, 2008.
Logan Boy Scout Troop 85 remembered their fellow scouts with a banner at the annual Fourth of July parade in Logan, Iowa. The banner bears the names of the four Boy Scouts who died June 11, 2008, during a tornado at the Little Sioux Scout Camp in Monona County, Iowa.
Scouts salute as the Engineering Maintenance 4th Marines Logistics Group conducts the opening flag ceremony during the grand re-opening at Little Sioux Scout Ranch in Little Sioux, Iowa, on May 2, 2009.
Carol Eilerts, left, and Daniel Hansen plant shrubbery at the Boy Scout Memorial Park in West Point. Carol is the mother of the Aaron Eilerts, who was one of four Boy Scouts killed when a tornado went through the Little Sioux Boy Scout Ranch on June 11, 2008.
Photos: 10-year remembrance of tornado at Little Sioux Boy Scout Camp
The Little Sioux Boy Scout Ranch was struck by an EF3 tornado, which leveled a cabin and toppled a chimney, sending heavy concrete blocks onto Boy Scouts.
Remnants of a Boy Scout uniform sit in the rubble after a June 11, 2008, tornado at the Little Sioux Scout Ranch. See more photos at Omaha.com.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
A vigil is held in Omaha on June 12, 2008. Four Boy Scouts were killed and dozens injured when a tornado went through the Little Sioux Boy Scout Ranch on June 11, 2008.
Logan Boy Scout Troop 85 remembered their fellow scouts with a banner at the annual Fourth of July parade in Logan, Iowa. The banner bears the names of the four Boy Scouts who died June 11, 2008, during a tornado at the Little Sioux Scout Camp in Monona County, Iowa.
Scouts salute as the Engineering Maintenance 4th Marines Logistics Group conducts the opening flag ceremony during the grand re-opening at Little Sioux Scout Ranch in Little Sioux, Iowa, on May 2, 2009.
Scouts walk down the road by fallen trees during the grand re-opening at Little Sioux Scout Ranch on May 2, 2009.
A flag marks the chimney in the north cabin where four scouts died when a tornado went through the Little Sioux Boy Scout Ranch on June 11, 2008.
A McKenzie statue is dedicated at the Durham Scout Center in Omaha on June 11, 2010. It is in memory of the four Scouts who died at the Little Sioux Ranch when a tornado struck on June 11, 2008.
Carol Eilerts, left, and Daniel Hansen plant shrubbery at the Boy Scout Memorial Park in West Point. Carol is the mother of the Aaron Eilerts, who was one of four Boy Scouts killed when a tornado went through the Little Sioux Boy Scout Ranch on June 11, 2008.
