Local Boy Scouts troops who camp, plan community service projects and sell popcorn should not be affected by the bankruptcy filing Tuesday of the national Boy Scouts of America organization, said the leader of the Omaha-based chapter.

“We are positioned very well to make sure scouting continues for generations in our communities,” said Chris Mehaffey, the CEO and Scout executive of the Mid-America Council.

Local Scout meetings will continue to be held as normal in the 58 counties in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota that make up the Mid-America chapter, Mehaffey said.

Like other local councils, the Mid-America Council is a separate entity from the national organization and is not included in the bankruptcy filing.

“Our camps, properties and all local contributions are controlled by our council,” Mehaffey said in a statement.

This 1916 photo shows the three founders of the Boy Scouts of America, Ernest Thompson Seton, Lord Robert Baden and Powell Daniel Beard.

The historic, 110-year-old organization filed for bankruptcy protection in the first step toward creating a huge compensation fund for potentially thousands of men who were sexually molested as youngsters decades ago by scoutmasters or other leaders.

The scouts resorted to Chapter 11 in hopes of surviving a barrage of lawsuits, many of them made possible by recent changes in state laws that allow people to sue over long-ago sexual abuse.

Bankruptcy will enable the organization to put those cases on hold for now and continue operating. But ultimately the Boy Scouts of America could be forced to sell off some of its vast property holdings, including campgrounds and hiking trails, to raise money for a victims’ fund that could top $1 billion.

The Boy Scouts estimate that 1,000 to 5,000 victims will seek compensation.

“The BSA encourages victims to come forward to file a claim as the bankruptcy process moves forward,” the organization said in a statement.

More than 12,000 boys have been molested by 7,800 abusers since the 1920s, according to Boy Scout files revealed in court papers.

James Kretschmer of Houston, one of those suing the Boy Scouts of America, said he was molested by a Scout leader in the mid-1970s in the Spokane, Washington, area. The bankruptcy, he said, “is a shame because at its core and what it was supposed to be, the Boy Scouts is a beautiful organization.”

The Midlands region has more than 15,000 Scouts, including nearly 1,200 girls who joined when 22 new girl troops were created last year. The Mid-America Council owns and operates three camps, according to its website: Camp Cedars and Camp Eagle in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska; and the Little Sioux Scout Ranch in Little Sioux, Iowa.

Nationally, membership in the Scouts has been dropping for years, a result of the sexual abuse scandal, other extracurricular activities competing for kids’ time and a move by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to branch off and create its own program.

In an interview, Mehaffey said that event attendance is improving and that the Mid-America Council added about 2,800 new Cub Scouts and families last year.

“That program tells me our program continues to be strong here in the Midlands,” he said.

In this August 1967 photo, two Boy Scouts play the bugle at the 12th World Boy Scout Jamboree at Farragut State Park in Idaho. The Boy Scouts of America has filed for bankruptcy protection as it faces a barrage of new sex-abuse lawsuits.

The filing in Wilmington, Delaware, sets in motion what could be one of the biggest, most complex bankruptcies ever seen, given the Scouts’ 50-state presence. The organization listed assets of $1 billion to $10 billion and liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion.

The bankruptcy represents a painful turn for an organization that has been a pillar of American civic life for generations and a training ground for future leaders. Achieving the rank of Eagle Scout has long been a proud accomplishment that politicians, businessmen, astronauts and others put on their résumés and in their official biographies.

“I’m sad for all the victims who were preyed upon by people entrusted with their care. I’m sad that no amount of money will undo their trauma,” said Jackson Cooper, an Eagle Scout who is now a prosecutor in Louisville, Kentucky. “Whatever consequences come for BSA are no concern of mine. I only hope, if they continue to operate, they build robust systems to protect the young people in their care.”

Wayne Perry, a member of the organization’s national board and past president, said Scout families won’t notice any differences as a result of the bankruptcy. He touted the protections now in place for young people.

“Today, we are really, really good. Were we always good? No, nobody was good 50 years ago, 40 years ago, 30 years ago,” Perry said.

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education.

