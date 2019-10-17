...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING.
* AT 10:30 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.5 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...NEAR STEADY RIVER LEVELS ARE EXPECTED.
&&
LINCOLN — A leader in pushing tax reform proposals in Nebraska, State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, announced Thursday that she will seek reelection to the State Legislature.
“I’m asking voters for a second term to continue delivering tax relief and driving tax reform, improving education for our children, and increasing government accountability and transparency,” said Linehan, a 64-year-old Republican.
Linehan, former top aide to U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel as well as Secretary of State Colin Powell, chairs the powerful Revenue Committee that crafts state tax policy. She represents District 39, which includes the communities of Elkhorn, Valley and Waterloo, as well as portions of Omaha west of 180th Street.
During this year's legislative session, the senator won passage of a bill that requires a special public hearing if a school district or other taxing entity plans to take advantage of higher property valuations. She also introduced the amendment that led to a $25 million increase in the state property tax credit program.
This summer, Linehan has led a series of meetings by the Revenue Committee in hopes of amending a property tax relief bill that failed to advance this spring. The proposal calls for eliminating a number of sales tax exemptions and adding new taxes on services to lower local property taxes or state sales taxes.
I say no for one reason Linehan wants charter schools and always acts to hurt pubic schools.
