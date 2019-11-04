Congress Russia Probe

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., arrives at the Capitol on March 25.

A key player in the impeachment fight in Washington, D.C., is coming to Nebraska to help the Nebraska Republican Party energize its donors and supporters.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., will be in Omaha on Saturday evening to headline a Nebraska Republican Party reception and fundraising dinner.

Graham is one of President Donald Trump’s staunchest allies in the Senate that would weigh any House impeachment case.

The event will be held at Champions Run, starting with a reception at 5 p.m.

“He is a notable senator, a strong Republican, and the fact he’s willing to come and spend some time with us here in Nebraska is greatly appreciated,” said Dan Welch, state GOP chairman.

Welch said the visit by Graham, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, will be welcomed by local and state Republicans who want to know what’s going on.

His appearance comes two weeks after the Nebraska Democratic Party hosted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Omaha.

Jane Kleeb, Nebraska Democratic Party chairwoman, said she sees Graham’s visit as evidence of how seriously local Republicans are taking any challengers to U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.

Four Democrats are either running or exploring a race against Bacon: Kara Eastman, Ann Ferlic Ashford, Morgann Freeman and Gladys Harrison.

Nebraska Republicans hold a significant registration advantage statewide, but experts consider the Omaha-based 2nd Congressional District race to be competitive.

aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135

