Pershing Center in Lincoln will be torn down and the property will be redeveloped under a city plan yet to be approved by the Lincoln City Council. The plan includes a 100-unit, affordable-rent apartment complex along with a wellness center, child care facility and retail area. White Lotus Group of Omaha has been chosen to redevelop the downtown city-owned property. 

LINCOLN — Pershing Center, which hosted hundreds of state tournament basketball games and dozens of rock concerts, would be torn down under a $54 million redevelopment plan announced Tuesday.

The plan, which includes building a 100-unit, affordable-rent apartment complex and providing space for a possible city library, still requires approval by the Lincoln City Council.

Pershing was built in 1957 and served as the City of Lincoln's main arena until the Pinnacle Bank Arena was opened in 2013.

The Goo Goo Dolls, in August of 2014, was the last rock band to play the 4,500-seat Pershing arena before it closed. In 1977, Elvis performed one of his last concerts at the auditorium before his death in August of that year. Other bands that played Pershing included The Doors, ZZ Top, Grand Funk Railroad, Bob Dylan and Motley Crue.

State tournament basketball games and high school graduations were also held at the arena, which hosted indoor football games, roller derby matches, pancake feeds and boat/travel shows as well. 

On Tuesday, Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced that an Omaha development firm, White Lotus Group, had been chosen to redevelop the Pershing site. Besides an apartment complex, the plan includes a wellness center, child care facility and retail area.

Dan Marvin, urban development director for Lincoln, said it was unclear if a huge, ceramic tile mural on the side of the arena — touted as the largest in the United States when Pershing was built — will be saved or not. It may be "represented" in some way as part of the project, he said.

