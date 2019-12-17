Alex Fraser dumped the contents of her wooden recycling box into the drop-off bin.
Then the Lincoln woman went about her day, running errands well into the afternoon.
But a sinking feeling swept over her when she looked down and realized her wedding ring was missing.
She headed home and searched the usual places, but it didn't turn up.
The ring — with a ruby set in the center and diamonds down the side of the gold band — had slipped off her finger when she dropped off her recycling.
Fraser headed back to the bin, near 12th and South Streets in Lincoln, and called the city recycling hotline for help.
Ryan Becker, an environmental health educator with the city's solid waste management department, showed up about 15 minutes after Fraser's call.
He climbed in the container, careful not to upset the piles of recycled paper.
"You just have to be really patient," Becker said. "You can't hurry or rush through."
He headed to the corner of the bin where Fraser thought she dropped the ring. He carefully picked away at papers until, lo and behold, he saw the ring shining from a crevice made by paper piles.
The entire search took about 10 minutes.
Fraser, who has been married to husband Jake for four years, was relieved to have the ring back. During the search, she was worried the piece of jewelry might not turn up.
"I'm just very grateful (Becker) was able to spare some time to come help me out and that he was able to find it," Fraser said.
The ring had been loose on Fraser's finger. She chalks it up to recent weight loss and maybe the cold weather. Until she gets it resized, she has ordered a rubber adjuster to make the ring snug against her finger.
This was the first time Becker has heard of someone losing a ring in one of the recycling containers, although workers have recovered lost keys in the bins.
Becker typically works with businesses on starting recycling programs, so he doesn't often get out to recycling sites.
"I was just in the right place at the right time," Becker said. "Any one of us could have gotten the call, and any one of us would have done the exact same thing. I'm just glad I could recover the ring for Alex and put a smile back on her face."
