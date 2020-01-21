A Lincoln woman is being treated at an Omaha hospital after she fell 27 feet onto the ice from a rural Lancaster County bridge. 

Lindsay Kroger, 37, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center after undergoing emergency surgery for internal injuries on Sunday at Lincoln's Bryan Medical Center. 

Kroger was with seven other people who decided to do some stargazing from a bridge near Waverly, said Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner. The couples had been socializing and drinking alcohol, he said.

Kroger sat on the railing of a bridge near 176th Street and McKelvie Road and leaned back, not realizing that nothing was behind her, Wagner said. She lost her balance and fell 27 feet to the iced-over Camp Creek below. 

Sheriff's deputies were called to the scene about 1 a.m. Sunday, Wagner said, and found Kroger lying on the ice. She was taken by medical helicopter to Bryan Medical Center.  

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

