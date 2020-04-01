A 38-year-old Lincoln woman died after falling from the second floor of house near 27th and J Streets. 

Ralonda Schulte was taken Saturday to a Lincoln hospital, where she died that night, a police spokeswoman said Wednesday. Police have determined her death was an accident. 

Officers were at the home to investigate a disturbance near 27th and J Streets about 1 p.m. Saturday. A neighbor told officers that a woman was trying to get out of the home using a ladder and fell. 

Police said the woman was not the source of the disturbance, and it's not known why she was going out the window.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

