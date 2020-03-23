Lincoln police are working to identify a woman whose body was found dead Sunday in a park in the southwest part of the city.
Officers were called to Wilderness Park about 11:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a body found in a wooded area near Pioneers Boulevard and South 8th Street. The body was discovered by a couple walking their dog, said Officer Erin Spilker, a spokeswoman for the Lincoln Police Department.
The scene was processed by investigators, and an autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause of death.
