...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE
FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST IOWA, FREMONT, MILLS,
MONTGOMERY, PAGE, AND POTTAWATTAMIE. IN NEBRASKA, CASS,
DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, LANCASTER, NEMAHA, OTOE,
PAWNEE, RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND SEWARD.
* THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING
* THUNDERSTORMS WILL BRING HEAVY RAIN. RAINFALL RATES GREATER THAN
1 INCH PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED AT TIMES. SOME AREAS WITHIN THE
WATCH MAY RECEIVE 2 TO 5 INCHES OF TOTAL RAINFALL, RESULTING IN
POSSIBLE FLASH FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...BURT, WASHINGTON, DOUGLAS, SARPY, CASS, OTOE, GAGE,
JOHNSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY
FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ALONG INTERSTATE 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 273 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHWEST IOWA
FREMONT MILLS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA
BUTLER DOUGLAS SARPY
SAUNDERS
IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA
CASS GAGE JEFFERSON
JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA
OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON
SALINE SEWARD
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, AUBURN, BEATRICE, BELLEVUE,
CRETE, DAVID CITY, FAIRBURY, FALLS CITY, FARRAGUT, GLENWOOD,
HAMBURG, LA VISTA, LINCOLN, MILFORD, NEBRASKA CITY, OMAHA,
PAPILLION, PAWNEE CITY, PLATTSMOUTH, SEWARD, SIDNEY, STERLING,
TABLE ROCK, TABOR, TECUMSEH, WAHOO, WILBER, AND YUTAN.
Lincoln police officer, two National Guard members test positive for COVID-19
By Erin Duffy and Steve Liewer
World-Herald staff writers
A Lincoln police officer and two Nebraska National Guard members who worked during protests in Lincoln over the last week have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Officials with the National Guard and Lincoln Police Department said it’s difficult, if not impossible, to pinpoint if the three were infected during the protests or somewhere else.
But more than 400 Nebraska National Guard members who assisted with crowd control during demonstrations in Omaha and Lincoln are now being tested for COVID-19.
The two soldiers, both members of the 1st Squadron, 134th Cavalry Regiment, had been enforcing the curfew in Lincoln until the weekend, when they were leaving duty to return to civilian life. They were flagged as part of a screening process that included a temperature check and a series of questions about possible symptoms, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a National Guard spokesman.
“It’s not clear how the two contracted it,” he said. “We probably won’t ever know the real answer.”
They were part of a group of nearly 600 Nebraska National Guard soldiers called up May 31 to assist police in the state’s two largest cities after large protests erupted following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
The widespread protests amidst the COVID-19 pandemic have raised concerns that they will cause an increase in coronavirus cases. Ingalsbe said all Guard members were issued cloth masks and encouraged to wear them when they could not maintain social-distancing limits.
He said the two soldiers are not seriously ill and are self-quarantining at home. Forty-seven members of the same squadron who did not receive tests are self-isolating. Another 423 soldiers were to receive tests after completing their call-ups Monday and Tuesday, Ingalsbe said.
The tests are free through the state’s TestNebraska initiative. Anyone who tests positive will also be offered free quarters if they need a place to self-quarantine, he said.
The TestNebraska program recently expanded who is eligible for testing. The protests were a factor in deciding to extend testing to those age 15 to 35 in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties, said a spokeswoman with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
The police officer who tested positive is the Lincoln Police Department’s first confirmed coronavirus case.
In a press release, the department said the officer decided to get tested as a precaution after working during the demonstrations.
“It’s just really hard to tell at this point” how the officer was exposed to the virus and whether it was at one of the demonstrations, said Officer Erin Spilker, a spokeswoman for the police department.
The Lincoln officer does not currently have any symptoms and is quarantining. He or she has not been in contact with other police department employees or the public since starting the quarantine.
No other LPD employees have tested positive, but employees who had contact with the officer have been contacted and encouraged to get tested. Spilker said that includes anyone who attended the protests, too.
“If you were there, go get tested as a precaution as well,” she said.
To prevent the spread of the virus, employees are working remotely and using video conferencing, when possible, and office spaces and equipment are being cleaned, Spilker said. Officers have personal protective equipment, such as masks.
In Omaha, Kenny McMorris, the president and CEO of the Charles Drew Health Center in North Omaha, recommended anyone who attended protests or other large gatherings get tested.
McMorris said protesting and speaking out is important, but people need to take care of their health, too.
“If you’ve gone out to any rally or been part of a large gathering, we’re asking you to come get a test,” he continued in a video Tuesday on the health center’s Facebook page. “Getting tested and knowing where you stand will put us in a position as a community where we can isolate you from other individuals to make sure you’re not contributing to the spread of the virus.”
Drive-thru or walk-up testing is available at Charles Drew Health Center for free, regardless of health insurance status. Call (402) 451-3553 to schedule an appointment.
McMorris himself got swabbed for the virus in the video.
He squeezed his eyes shut briefly as his nose was swabbed from the front seat of his car.
“You see that?” he said. “Nice, quick, professional. No pain at all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.