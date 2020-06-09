We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

A Lincoln police officer and two Nebraska National Guard members who worked during protests in Lincoln over the last week have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials with the National Guard and Lincoln Police Department said it’s difficult, if not impossible, to pinpoint if the three were infected during the protests or somewhere else.

But more than 400 Nebraska National Guard members who assisted with crowd control during demonstrations in Omaha and Lincoln are now being tested for COVID-19.

The two soldiers, both members of the 1st Squadron, 134th Cavalry Regiment, had been enforcing the curfew in Lincoln until the weekend, when they were leaving duty to return to civilian life. They were flagged as part of a screening process that included a temperature check and a series of questions about possible symptoms, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a National Guard spokesman.

“It’s not clear how the two contracted it,” he said. “We probably won’t ever know the real answer.”

They were part of a group of nearly 600 Nebraska National Guard soldiers called up May 31 to assist police in the state’s two largest cities after large protests erupted following the death of George Floyd, an African-American man, while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

The widespread protests amidst the COVID-19 pandemic have raised concerns that they will cause an increase in coronavirus cases. Ingalsbe said all Guard members were issued cloth masks and encouraged to wear them when they could not maintain social-distancing limits.

He said the two soldiers are not seriously ill and are self-quarantining at home. Forty-seven members of the same squadron who did not receive tests are self-isolating. Another 423 soldiers were to receive tests after completing their call-ups Monday and Tuesday, Ingalsbe said.

The tests are free through the state’s TestNebraska initiative. Anyone who tests positive will also be offered free quarters if they need a place to self-quarantine, he said.

The TestNebraska program recently expanded who is eligible for testing. The protests were a factor in deciding to extend testing to those age 15 to 35 in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties, said a spokeswoman with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The police officer who tested positive is the Lincoln Police Department’s first confirmed coronavirus case.

In a press release, the department said the officer decided to get tested as a precaution after working during the demonstrations.

“It’s just really hard to tell at this point” how the officer was exposed to the virus and whether it was at one of the demonstrations, said Officer Erin Spilker, a spokeswoman for the police department.

The Lincoln officer does not currently have any symptoms and is quarantining. He or she has not been in contact with other police department employees or the public since starting the quarantine.

No other LPD employees have tested positive, but employees who had contact with the officer have been contacted and encouraged to get tested. Spilker said that includes anyone who attended the protests, too.

“If you were there, go get tested as a precaution as well,” she said.

To prevent the spread of the virus, employees are working remotely and using video conferencing, when possible, and office spaces and equipment are being cleaned, Spilker said. Officers have personal protective equipment, such as masks.

In Omaha, Kenny McMorris, the president and CEO of the Charles Drew Health Center in North Omaha, recommended anyone who attended protests or other large gatherings get tested.

McMorris said protesting and speaking out is important, but people need to take care of their health, too.

“If you’ve gone out to any rally or been part of a large gathering, we’re asking you to come get a test,” he continued in a video Tuesday on the health center’s Facebook page. “Getting tested and knowing where you stand will put us in a position as a community where we can isolate you from other individuals to make sure you’re not contributing to the spread of the virus.”

Drive-thru or walk-up testing is available at Charles Drew Health Center for free, regardless of health insurance status. Call (402) 451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

McMorris himself got swabbed for the virus in the video.

He squeezed his eyes shut briefly as his nose was swabbed from the front seat of his car.

“You see that?” he said. “Nice, quick, professional. No pain at all.”

