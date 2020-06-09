We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Nebraska National Guard officials have recalled to duty all of the nearly 600 Guard members who helped with crowd control during recent protests in Omaha and Lincoln for COVID-19 testing after five of the soldiers tested positive.

One Lincoln police officer also has tested positive, a police spokeswoman said.

Officials with the National Guard and Lincoln Police Department said it’s difficult, if not impossible, to pinpoint if the six were infected during the protests or somewhere else.

“We probably won’t ever know the real answer,” said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a Nebraska National Guard spokesman.

Two soldiers, both members of the 1st Squadron, 134th Cavalry Regiment, were flagged over the weekend and tested as part of a screening process that included a temperature check and a series of questions about possible symptoms, Ingalsbe said.

The other three positive results came from a group of more than 400 Guard members who were demobilized Monday and Tuesday. After that, Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the state’s adjutant general, decided to recall all of those who worked during the protests for testing.

They will remain on duty until their test results are known, Ingalsbe said.

He said any Guard personnel who test positive will be offered housing for quarantine or isolation through the Nebraska Accommodation Project, which is maintaining rooms for that purpose at the three University of Nebraska campuses in Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney, as well as Wayne State College.

The Nebraska National Guard soldiers were called up May 31 to assist police in the state’s two largest cities after large protests erupted following the death of George Floyd, an African American man, while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

The widespread protests amidst the COVID-19 pandemic have raised concerns that they will cause an increase in coronavirus cases. Ingalsbe said all Guard members were issued cloth masks and encouraged to wear them when they could not maintain social distancing limits.

He said the five soldiers are not seriously ill and are self-isolating at home. Eighty-five Guard members who did not receive tests are under quarantine.

The tests are free through the state’s TestNebraska initiative.

The TestNebraska program recently expanded who is eligible for testing. The protests were a factor in deciding to extend testing to those ages 15 to 35 in Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy Counties, said a spokeswoman with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

The police officer who tested positive is the Lincoln Police Department’s first confirmed coronavirus case.

In a press release, the department said the officer decided to get tested as a precaution after working during the demonstrations.

“It’s just really hard to tell at this point” how the officer was exposed to the virus and whether it was at one of the demonstrations, said Officer Erin Spilker, a spokeswoman for the Police Department.

The Lincoln officer does not currently have any symptoms and is quarantining. He or she has not been in contact with other Police Department employees or the public since starting the quarantine.

No other Lincoln Police Department employees have tested positive, but employees who had contact with the officer have been contacted and encouraged to get tested. Spilker said that includes anyone who attended the protests.

“If you were there, go get tested as a precaution as well,” she said.

To prevent the spread of the virus, employees are working remotely and using video conferencing, when possible, and office spaces and equipment are being cleaned, Spilker said. Officers have personal protective equipment, such as masks.

In Omaha, Kenny McMorris, the president and CEO of the Charles Drew Health Center in North Omaha, recommended that anyone who attended protests or other large gatherings get tested.

McMorris said protesting and speaking out is important, but people need to take care of their health, too.

“If you’ve gone out to any rally or been part of a large gathering, we’re asking you to come get a test,” he continued in a video Tuesday on the health center’s Facebook page. “Getting tested and knowing where you stand will put us in a position as a community where we can isolate you from other individuals to make sure you’re not contributing to the spread of the virus.”

Drive-thru or walk-up testing is available at the Charles Drew Health Center for free, regardless of health insurance status. Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

McMorris himself got swabbed for the virus in the video.

He squeezed his eyes shut briefly as his nose was swabbed from the front seat of his car.

“You see that?” he said. “Nice, quick, professional. No pain at all.”

