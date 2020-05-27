A 58-year-old Lincoln man won $300,000 in Tuesday’s Nebraska Pick 5 lottery game. 

The man, who asked that Lottery officials not publicize his name, bought the ticket at a Pump & Pantry convenience store at 345 West O St., according to a Nebraska Lottery news release. The lucky numbers were: 9, 16, 19, 22, 26. He beat odds of 1 in 501,942.

According to Nebraska Lottery officials, the same man won $50,000 on a $5 scratch-off ticket last year in April.

Someone else’s luck ran out this month. A $60,000 winning Pick 5 ticket sold in Wausa for the Nov. 16, 2019, drawing wasn’t claimed within 180 days, so the money will be returned to the lottery pool for future payouts, said Neil Watson, a Nebraska Lottery spokesman.

Watson said another winning ticket will expire if it isn’t claimed by June 5. The ticket for the Dec. 8, 2019, 2by2 drawing was sold at a Pump & Pantry story at 1235 Allen Drive in Grand Island and is worth $22,000. It matched the red ball numbers (1, 4) and white ball numbers (19, 25).

Jackpots in the two multistate lottery games, Powerball and Mega Millions, have soared to nine figures after going unclaimed for several weeks. The top prize for last night’s Powerball jackpot was estimated at $114 million ($91.6 million for the cash option). The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is an estimated $336 million, or $265.6 million in cash.

sliewer@owh.com

twitter.com/SteveLiewer

