Archie Mickles Nebraska Lottery

Archie Mickles of Lincoln won a $50,000 lottery prize on his birthday.

 NEBRASKA LOTTERY

Archie Mickles knows how to celebrate a birthday.

This week, he stopped by a Casey’s General Store on South 17th Street in Lincoln to buy a Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket for the Tuesday drawing, which fell on his 69th birthday, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release. Mickles’ quick pick ticket matched the winning numbers: 11, 13, 20, 25 and 37.

Bingo: His ticket was a $50,000 winner.

He beat odds of 1 in 501,942, the fourth player in seven days to win the daily Nebraska Pick 5 drawing.

He told Nebraska Lottery officials that he had played the multistate Powerball and Mega Millions games before but never won more than $4.

Mickles said he plans to invest some of his birthday bonanza and pay bills. He may use some to help with the purchase of a new house.

”I’m not going to go crazy,” he said.

He wasn’t the only winner of a sizable sum this week. Someone purchased a Mega Millions ticket worth $40,000 in Kearney for Tuesday’s drawing. The ticket matched four of five numbers on the white balls (29, 47, 65, 69, 70) plus the red Mega Ball number (7), which normally would be worth $10,000. But the player also purchased a “Megaplier” for $1, which quadrupled the prize.

Nobody claimed the grand prize in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. So it will stand at an estimated $159 million (or $125.7 million for the cash option) for Friday's drawing. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is estimated at $24 million, or $19.3 million in cash

On Monday, Ricky Brady of Lincoln claimed a $50,000 jackpot in the “10X The Money” scratch-off game. He told lottery officials that he plans to pay bills.

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90