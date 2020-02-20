A Lincoln man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 75 in southeast Nebraska.
Robert Hansen, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the second vehicle, whose name was not released, was treated for minor injuries at Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn, Nebraska.
Investigators determined that Hansen was southbound in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. A northbound 2007 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a flatbed trailer crossed the center line, colliding with the Chevrolet.
Highway 75 was closed until 8 p.m. Wednesday during the crash investigation.
