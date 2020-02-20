A Lincoln man was killed in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 75 in southeast Nebraska.

Robert Hansen, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Richardson County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the second vehicle, whose name was not released, was treated for minor injuries at Nemaha County Hospital in Auburn, Nebraska. 

Investigators determined that Hansen was southbound in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday. A northbound 2007 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a flatbed trailer crossed the center line, colliding with the Chevrolet. 

Highway 75 was closed until 8 p.m. Wednesday during the crash investigation. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started