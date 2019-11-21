A 75-year-old man died at a Lincoln hospital Wednesday night after his motorized wheelchair was struck by a vehicle.

Donald J. Gropp of Lincoln was taken to the Bryan West Medical Center with CPR in progress. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Investigators from the Lincoln Police Department determined that Janice Eret, 64, the driver of a 2013 Lincoln MKX, struck Gropp near the intersection of West O Street and Northwest 14th Street shortly after 6 p.m. Police said Eret was westbound on West O at about 40 mph and did not see Gropp in the street in the motorized wheelchair.

A witness told police that he was in the outside lane of traffic ahead of Eret and was able to brake, narrowly avoiding Gropp. The witness said he watched in his rear view mirror as Gropp, who was wearing dark clothing without reflective gear, continued south on Northwest 14th Street into the inside lane of traffic just before he was struck by the vehicle.

