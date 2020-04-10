The driver of a 2000 Ford Taurus died early Friday after his car hit a building on the southeast corner of 27th and Vine Streets in Lincoln, police said.

A Lincoln police officer came upon the crash just after 3 a.m., a police spokeswoman said. The Taurus had been eastbound on Vine before hitting the Moose's Tooth building.

The officer at the scene contacted Lincoln Fire and Rescue. A crew arrived and performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on the driver.

The 52-year-old man, who is from Lincoln, later was declared dead at the scene.

The man was not wearing a seat belt, police said.

The car was totaled, officials said, but damage to the building was minor because the car hit a utility pole on the street corner before hitting the building.

