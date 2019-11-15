Lottery winner

Richard Beran of Lexington, Nebraska, won an $82,000 Pick 5 jackpot prize. He bought the winning ticket for the Oct. 25 drawing as he always does, at a Casey's General Store in Lexington.

Don’t be surprised if you see a new Mustang in Richard Beran’s driveway this Christmas. Or maybe a Jeep.

The man from Lexington, Nebraska, stopped by Nebraska Lottery headquarters Thursday to pick up the proceeds from an $82,000 Pick 5 jackpot prize.

Beran bought the winning ticket for the Oct. 25 drawing as he always does, at a Casey’s General Store in Lexington.

He told Lottery officials when he discovered he had matched the five winning numbers (03, 28, 31, 35 and 38), he had trouble telling his wife about their good fortune, according to a Lottery press release. He said he couldn’t reach her by phone, so he left a note on her car outside her office.

When she called back, she thought he was playing a joke. Beran assured her it was true — though he had trouble believing it himself.

“I was completely flabbergasted,” he told Lottery officials.

He said he plans to spend the winnings on Christmas gifts. If he gets his way, he’ll be buying himself a Mustang. But his wife favors a Jeep.

A winning $110,000 ticket was sold in Omaha for Thursday’s Pick 5 daily jackpot, this one at the Hy-Vee supermarket at 156th Street and West Maple Road. The winning numbers were: 08, 19, 21, 35, 36.

Lottery officials said several other winning tickets have been redeemed in recent weeks, including a $1 million Powerball ticket for the Aug. 21 drawing sold at a Casey’s General Store in northwest Omaha. That ticket was claimed by HDLS LLC, a limited liability corporation.

The other prize winners asked that their names not be publicized, said Neil Watson, a Nebraska Lottery spokesman. The prizes claimed were:

  • A $50,000 Powerball prize for the Oct. 5 drawing, by an Omaha man.
  • A $62,000 Pick 5 prize for the Sept. 20 drawing, by an Omaha woman.
  • A $78,000 Pick 5 prize for the Sept. 28 drawing, by a Neligh woman.
  • A $118,000 Pick 5 prize for the Oct. 16 drawing, by a South Sioux City man.
  • A $134,000 Pick 5 prize for the Nov. 7 drawing, by a Wahoo man.

Watson said four other large jackpots have been won but not yet claimed. In each case, the ticket will expire 180 days after it was sold. They include:

  • A $22,000 jackpot for the 2by2 drawing June 15, sold at the K&K Hubbard Mini Mart in Hubbard.
  • A $50,000 jackpot for the Powerball drawing Aug. 10, sold at JRC’s Express in Bellevue.
  • A $150,000 jackpot for the Powerball drawing Sept. 11, sold at Tom’s Service in Pierce.
  • A $202,000 jackpot for the Pick 5 drawing Aug. 4, sold at U-Stop No. 18 in Lincoln.

More information about claiming prizes is available at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com.

