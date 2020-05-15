2018 - Carey Deane Moore

Carey Dean Moore was executed on Aug. 14, 2018, the state's first execution in 21 years and its first by lethal injection. Moore was sentenced to death for the murders of Reuel Van Ness and Maynard Helgeland. Moore, 60, had served 38 years on death row for the 1979 killings of the Omaha cabdrivers who were shot five days apart. Read more

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Supreme Court ruled Friday that state officials must release documents revealing where Nebraska obtained the lethal injection drugs used to execute Carey Dean Moore in 2018.

The ruling marked a victory for the Omaha World-Herald, the Lincoln Journal Star and the ACLU of Nebraska, which had sued the state Department of Correctional Services for denying their separate public records requests. 

The state argued that the records should be confidential because they could lead to the identification of members of the execution team. Those identities are protected in state law.

But the high court rejected the state's arguments, saying that they "contradict the text of Nebraska’s public records statutes and are adverse to this court’s public records precedent." It ordered the department to redact confidential portions of the documents, such as the names of execution team members, and release the rest.

The three entities went to court after corrections officials withheld documents that each had sought in separate Freedom of Information Act requests.

In June 2018, Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson ruled that most of the records should be turned over except those that directly identify members of the execution team. The Nebraska Attorney General's Office appealed the ruling.

The newspapers and the ACLU filed their Freedom of Information requests in October and November 2017. In the past, state officials have released documents related to the state's acquisition of execution drugs. In 2015, such disclosure led to the discovery that Nebraska officials lost $54,400 in state funds by attempting to purchase foreign drugs that the state could not legally import.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

