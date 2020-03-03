LINCOLN — Nebraska students would be taught about the Holocaust, slavery and "racial massacres" under an amendment adopted Tuesday by state lawmakers.
Currently, the state has a requirement to provide multicultural education to K-12 students, focusing on the "culture, history and contributions" of African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Native Americans and Asian Americans.
But State Sens. Sara Howard and Ernie Chambers, both of Omaha, worked to broaden what should be taught by offering amendments to a noncontroversial bill being debated Tuesday.
Howard's amendment would require instruction about the Holocaust, and Chambers — who got the original multicultural education law passed — would require teaching about "slavery, lynching and racial massacres in America."
Chambers, who is in his last year as a state senator, said that if crimes against humanity are to be taught, crimes against "black humanity" should not be ignored.
"They did more horrendous things to us than they did to the Jews in Germany," said the senator.
Chambers related a series of incidents in American history where blacks were victimized, including the lynchings of Will Brown in Omaha in 1919 and Emmet Till in Mississippi in 1955. He also read from a recent article about the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921, when white mobs killed at least 300 people after invading and setting ablaze the black section of Tulsa.
"What Americans want to do is bury it, and paper over it," Chambers said of such history.
North Platte Sen. Mike Groene, however, objected to the amendment from Chambers, saying it went beyond an agreement he had reached with Howard to add teaching about the Holocaust.
Groene said his own ancestors were subjected to slavery by the Romans and the English, and that it was wrong to single out only the slavery imposed on blacks.
"One slavery is not worse than another slavery in the world, one genocide is not worse than another genocide," Groene said. It is a disservice to students, he said, to single it out.
Groene, who heads the committee that advanced the bill being amended, also objected that Chambers' proposal hadn't been introduced as a bill and undergone a public hearing. He said the idea should be put off a year so it could vetted like other introduced bills.
Chambers harshly disagreed, saying what Africans faced was much worse. They were hauled away in chains, shipped across the Atlantic Ocean, sold at auction, and then bred "like chickens and horses." He added that what he was doing was allowed under the rules.
In the end, lawmakers adopted Chambers' amendment on a 34-3 vote and gave first-round approval to the amended Legislative Bill 1131. The bill still must undergo two more rounds of debate, and obtain the approval of Gov. Pete Ricketts, before becoming law.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
