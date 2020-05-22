Beauchamp_Lottery

Pamela Beauchamp, here with husband Jim Gooden, claimed a $200,000 prize in a Nebraska Lottery Ultimate Bonus Crossword scratch-off game Friday.

 NEBRASKA LOTTERY

Pamela Beauchamp carried around the scratch-off lottery ticket for quite a while before she realized she had a $200,000 winner.

Earlier this month, she bought a $20 Ultimate Bonus Crossword scratch ticket from the Nebraska Lottery at a Kwik Stop in North Platte — about an hour’s drive from her home in Lemoyne, a village on Lake McConaughy.

After Beauchamp scratched off the ticket, she thought she’d won something — like, maybe, $5,000.

“I kept it in a bag I carried around,” Beauchamp told Nebraska Lottery officials when she claimed her prize Friday in Lincoln. “I carried it around for about two weeks.”

It wasn’t until she checked the ticket at the store that she learned the size of her prize.

She had a hard time believing it. Beauchamp said she plans to give $10,000 to each of her children, and to make a down payment on a house.

The Ultimate Bonus Crossword scratch game offers prizes ranging from $20 to $200,000. The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 180,000, according to a Nebraska Lottery press release.

Beauchamp isn’t the only Nebraskan to snag a big lottery jackpot. Brent Tuma of Madison claimed $50,000 Friday that he won playing the Gold Hard Cash scratch-off game. He told Nebraska Lottery officials he will use the winnings to buy a truck.

Richard Unger of Columbus claimed a $100,000 jackpot May 14 from playing Cash Craze Crossword Doubler. And Samuel Ibarra Aguirre of Lexington won $110,000 in the April 30 Nebraska Pick 5 drawing.

Our best staff photos of May 2020

sliewer@owh.com, 402-444-1186,

twitter.com/SteveLiewer

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email