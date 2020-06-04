The Nebraska Legislature's committee that oversees the state's criminal justice system will host listening sessions in Omaha and Lincoln next week on policing and racial equity.

The public is invited to speak at the forums before the Legislature's Judiciary Committee.

To minimize the spread of the coronavirus, masks will be required and seating will be limited because of social distancing.

The Omaha meeting will be 9 a.m. Monday at the Scott Conference Center at 6450 Pine St. in Aksarben Village.

The Lincoln meeting will be 9 a.m. Tuesday at NET, Nebraska's PBS and NPR station, at 1800 N. 33rd St.

Both events will be livestreamed at netnebraska.org and broadcast live on NET World. The events can also be watched via the livestreaming link at nebraskalegislature.gov.

“Nebraskans have had the opportunity to express themselves through public demonstrations over the past two weeks,” said State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, the chairman of the committee. “Now we are providing an opportunity to appeal directly to elected officials.”

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

