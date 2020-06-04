“Nebraskans have had the opportunity to express themselves through public demonstrations over the past two weeks,” said State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha, the chairman of the committee. “Now we are providing an opportunity to appeal directly to elected officials.”
Photos: Omaha protesters come out again on first night curfew is lifted
Tyreece Johnson, of Omaha, and dozens of other people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
CheÕMarquis Pinkney, of Omaha, and dozens of other people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
Sydnee Harris, of Omaha, and dozens of others protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks to dozens of people protesting outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
CheÕMarquis Pinkney, of Omaha, wears shoes with the names of James Scurlock and victims as dozens of people protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
Dozens of people protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks to dozens of people protesting outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
Dozens of people protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
Dozens of people protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks to dozens of people protesting outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
Dozens of people protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
Sen. Ernie Chambers speaks to dozens of people protesting outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
Dozens of people protest outside the Omaha Douglas Civic Center in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020.
CheÕMarquis Pinkney, of Omaha, and dozens of other people march from the Omaha Douglas Civic Center to the Old Market in Omaha on Wednesday, June 03, 2020. James Scurlock, a 22-year-old black man, was shot and killed in the Old Market on Saturday night by a white bar owner.
