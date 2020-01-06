LINCOLN — The Nebraska Foster Care Review Office Advisory Committee announced Monday that Kim Hawekotte is stepping down as the agency's executive director. Her last day will be Friday.

Hawekotte will start work next week in a newly created Douglas County position. She will be the deputy county administrator for juvenile justice, an area that has been the focus of much of her career.

She worked in the juvenile division of the Douglas County Attorney's Office, then directed the Office of Juvenile Services within the Department of Health and Human Services. She began working at the foster care review agency in 2013.

The Foster Care Review Office is an independent state agency, created in 1982, that tracks children in out-of-home care and analyzes data about children in the child welfare and juvenile justice systems. Former State Sen. Nancy Thompson of Papillion and child advocate Kathy Bigsby Moore will lead the agency until a new director is chosen. 

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol.

