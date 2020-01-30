The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.

A debate erupted Thursday over whether Nebraska's landowners should get a special rifle hunting season for deer as a "thank you" for allowing deer to eat their crops.

State Sen. Dan Hughes of Venango introduced Legislative Bill 126, which, as amended, would allow qualifying landowners up to four free permits to hunt deer on their property during a five-day period prior to the normal firearm deer hunting season.

Some wildlife groups, as well as a couple of senators, opposed the bill, saying that landowners already get discounted hunting permits and that allowing free permits would cut into license and grant revenue for the State Game and Parks Commission. A fiscal note estimated the loss at up to $12 million a year. Currently, landowner permits cost $20 each, compared to $37 for regular firearm deer permits. 

Opponents, led by Brainard Sen. Bruce Bostelman and Creighton Sen. Tim Gragert, also complained that the measure would allow landowners a chance to harvest the "big bucks" before other hunters, and could present a safety issue for pheasant hunters and those who hunt deer with a bow and arrow. 

Bostelman added that if the problem is crop damage because of an overabundance of deer, there were more effective ways to reduce the state's deer herd.

The Game and Parks Commission, which has been harshly criticized by Hughes this session for its deer management, did not oppose the proposal. 

Extended debate ended, and LB 126 was advanced, only after Hughes agreed to meet with Bostelman and work on amendments before the bill comes up for second-round debate. 

Older jurors?

LB 387, advanced from first-round debate on Thursday, makes many changes to "modernize" the rules for jurors. One would raise the age from 65 to 70 when a person could ask for an exemption to serve.

Capitol Digest 2020 reporters

Omaha World-Herald reporters Paul Hammel and Martha Stoddard.

Meet the Nebraska state senators

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription