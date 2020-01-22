LINCOLN — Nearly half of Nebraska lawmakers signed on to a bill Wednesday that would require the state to reopen the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center for female juvenile offenders in Geneva.
Legislative Bill 1150 would reserve a similar institution in Kearney for male juvenile offenders, as it was until a crisis prompted officials to move all the girls out of the Geneva center and into the Kearney one.
State Sen. Tom Brandt of Plymouth, whose district includes Geneva, said the current situation is not good for either the boys or the girls. He said he introduced the bill in hopes of making things better at both institutions.
Brandt offered his bill the same day that Health and Human Services Committee released an extensive report about the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Centers, along with several bills to carry out the report’s recommendations.
The committee recommended that the Department of Health and Human Services to put male and female offenders on separate campuses. But members stopped short of calling for such separation to be written into law or instructing the state to reopen the 130-year-old Geneva campus.
State Sen. Sara Howard of Omaha, the committee chairwoman, said the report and accompanying legislative package represent steps that committee members could back unanimously.
“Every piece of this, we’re speaking with one voice,” she said. “We must make sure that the conditions that existed at YRTC-Geneva are never allowed to happen again and that we have a solid plan for the care and rehabilitation of the youth assigned to the YRTCs.”
The report examines what led up to and followed the August crisis at the Geneva center. It also offers 14 recommendations for getting the YRTCs back on track.
Among the recommendations are:
- Increased oversight of the two centers and resident youth from lawmakers, the courts and the Inspector General of Child Welfare,
- Set out the centers’ purpose in state law and develop a long-term plan for their operation,
- Study the need for a state-run inpatient adolescent psychiatric unit at the Lincoln Regional Center,
- Restore HHS responsibility for maintenance and repairs at the centers, and
- Construct a new building at the Kearney center to provide private rooms and showers for all the boys there.
In a statement, HHS officials vowed to take the committee’s recommendations seriously as they manage current operations and develop long-term strategies for the YRTCs.
“We were pleased to see that a majority of the recommendations provided by the committee are either (1) aligned with the YRTC business plan, (2) part of our on-going initiatives or (3) will be determined as strategies once we conclude with our future state planning,” the statement said.
“We are committed to our responsibilities for the YRTCs, and are working towards developing a strategic road map with input from key stakeholders such as the committee,” it continued.
Conditions at the Geneva center became public in August, when local authorities were called in to deal with a group of girls who refused to go to their rooms.
All the girls were moved out of the center a week later, amid reports of buildings with holes in the walls, exposed wiring and malfunctioning fire locks, along with staff shortages so severe the girls could not go outside regularly, and programming so inadequate they spent hours watching television and playing cards.
The girls were moved to the Kearney center, where schedules have been set up to keep them separate from the boys.
Howard said the situation can create additional trauma for teenage girls who often have suffered sexual abuse and assault, possibly by boys now housed on the same campus. She said the girls believe they are second-class at Kearney because they have to eat meals after the boys and attend school after the boys.
The boys, meanwhile, no longer have single rooms available for those who need to be segregated from the others. The situation also can distract youth from the rehabilitation programs they are supposed to be working on.
Howard said other facilities for troubled youth, like Boys Town, are able to serve both boys and girls because they have much greater staff numbers.
The HHS Committee report is the product of numerous meetings, tours and interviews with youth from the Geneva and Kearney campuses, their parents, current and former staff, community members, state officials and other interested groups.
Voices for Children, a child advocacy organization, praised the report and expressed hope that it would lead to lasting and meaningful change in the treatment of Nebraska youth.
“These facilities are and have been doing damage to kids”, said Juliet Summers, policy coordinator. “It is long past time for the Legislature to make plans for and implement significant changes that reflect current best practice in responding to youth behavior, to ensure our system is helping — not hardening — youth in the process of determining who they are going to be and what kind of life they are going to lead.”
HHS officials announced a plan for the YRTCs in October that involves creating a Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center System by revamping the existing institutions at Kearney and Geneva and opening a third center in Lincoln.
The Kearney facility is to become the system’s hub and to continue housing both male and female offenders. The Geneva facility is to reopen, but for only a small number of girls who are getting ready for life back in the community.
The new Lincoln facility is to serve youths who do not respond to programs offered at Kearney. The facility, which will be in the same building as the Lancaster County detention center, is to provide intensive treatment for youth with especially severe behavioral and mental health problems.
