Emily Struebing, a physician assistant, puts on gloves before meeting with patients at an appointment-only COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Omaha.

Cases reported in state: 279

The number of reported novel coronavirus cases in Nebraska grew to 279 as of noon Friday, according to figures from the State Department of Health and Human Services. That's an increase of 24 cases since Thursday night. 

The actual number of statewide cases is almost certainly higher given the limited availability of testing, officials have said.

Statewide, the number of people who have been tested for COVID-19 was at 4,777, meaning that about 5.8% of tests are coming back positive. 

County cases breakdown

Lancaster County reported two more cases Friday involving people in their 20s and 70s, for a total of 14 cases countywide.

Cases continue to increase in Douglas and Sarpy Counties, too. 

