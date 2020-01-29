LINCOLN — Getting housing assistance can be a blessing for low-income Nebraskans, while finding a rental that will accept their housing voucher can be a curse.
Omaha State Sen. Tony Vargas said Wednesday that he hopes to change that situation with Legislative Bill 1020. The measure would ban housing discrimination based on a person's lawful source of income, which would include any form of federal, state or local housing assistance.
At a public hearing before the Judiciary Committee, he said his proposal could open up housing options for people so they could live closer to jobs, closer to transportation and in areas with better schools and safer housing.
Those steps, in turn, could help them escape poverty and break down the barriers that have kept communities segregated for generations.
"This is a small change that’s going to have a really significant impact," Vargas said.
At least 11 states and 50 communities have passed similar bans, he said. In those places, people on housing assistance have been about twice as likely to find a place to live. He noted that people who cannot find a place within 60 days lose their vouchers.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
The measure won enthusiastic support from community organizers, advocates for low-income Nebraskans and a couple of people who have housing assistance. But it was panned by several landlords from Omaha, Lincoln and other communities.
One testifier, Vincent Litwinowicz, said he was homeless for a month, even though he had housing assistance. He said it took him that long to find a place that would accept his housing voucher and it was only through luck he succeeded.
Erin Feichtinger of Together, an Omaha organization that helps homeless people, said that finding housing can be time-consuming, difficult and demoralizing for people in poverty. Because of the number of rentals that refuse assistance vouchers, she said there is not really a free market in housing.
"If we believe that success and stability starts at home, let’s at least make sure people can find one," she said.
But Ryan Norman, an attorney representing rental property owners and managers, said landlords do not intentionally discriminate against people on housing assistance. Rather, they make business decisions based on the difficulties of dealing with housing agencies. Those difficulties include the need to undergo inspections and the time it takes to get tenants moved in and rent payments started.
Kristy Lamb, representing NP Dodge Management Company, said the process of dealing with housing agencies can be long and inefficient. In addition, landlords who accept housing vouchers can be required to lower their rent if the housing agencies deems the amount too high for the market.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.