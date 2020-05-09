An inmate in the Lancaster County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19, the first known case reported by the Lancaster County Department of Corrections.

The inmate tested positive Friday, has had no contact with the general inmate population and is experiencing mild symptoms, the department said in a press release.

"We worked with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to complete the contact tracing that needs to be done related to this individual and we are in the process of contacting anyone whom we know came into significant contact with this inmate," Corrections Director Brad Johnson said.

The inmate will continue to be isolated and monitored until cleared by the medical personnel in the facility.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

