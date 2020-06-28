Authorities in Lancaster County are looking for a missing teenage mother and her toddler son.
Dominga Benito, 17, and Elver Benito, 1, were reported missing from their rural Lincoln home on Sunday.
The two may be in the Fremont area, but are not considered to be in criminal danger.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding them, Sgt. Tommy Trotter said. Elver has a medical problem that requires treatment, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 402-441-6500.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.