Missing children

17 year-old Dominga Benito and 1 year-old Elver Benito were reported missing from their rural Lincoln home Sunday.

Authorities in Lancaster County are looking for a missing teenage mother and her toddler son.

Dominga Benito, 17, and Elver Benito, 1, were reported missing from their rural Lincoln home on Sunday.

The two may be in the Fremont area, but are not considered to be in criminal danger. 

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding them, Sgt. Tommy Trotter said. Elver has a medical problem that requires treatment, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office. 

 Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff's Office at 402-441-6500.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

