The Spencer Dam collapse (copy)

The 92-year-old dam collapsed in March 2019 after being battered by a torrent of floodwaters and ice chunks — some weighing more than 2 tons and measuring 2 feet thick and 20 feet across.

 OFFICE OF GOV. PETE RICKETTS

LINCOLN — The lack of knowledge about past failures of Nebraska’s Spencer Dam caused by ice and flood damage was a critical blind spot in possibly averting a tragedy, a national dam safety expert said Thursday.

Mark Baker, a Colorado-based engineer who led an investigation into the dam's failure during the March 2019 floods, said that something could have been done to prevent the fatal collapse had state regulators and the dam’s owner been aware of the dam's history, which included a breach caused by a spring “ice run” in the 1930s and damage by two similar events in the 1960s.

“No one was asking the question, 'What about ice runs? How can this dam perform (better) when the ice runs down the river?'" Baker said during a conference call with reporters on Thursday.

“These histories tell a remarkable story that tells you how (a dam) is going to fail in the next event. You need to know about that,” he said.

As it was, Spencer Dam was unable to handle a torrent of floodwaters and ice chunks — some weighing more than 2 tons and measuring 2 feet thick and 20 feet across. The chunks blocked the spillways of the dam in the early morning hours of March 14, 2019, causing water to back up and overtop the earthen and concrete structure, eventually washing it away.

Kenny Angel, who lived below the dam and whose family ran the Straw Bale Saloon nearby, was swept away and later declared dead. Baker said that two operators of the dam were lucky to be alive after fleeing moments before the Niobrara River tore holes in the Spencer Dam, creating two new river channels.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Baker, who founded the dam failure committee of the Association of State Dam Safety Officials, said that a lack of history was also a key factor in the failure of a spillway at California’s Oroville Dam during flooding in 2017.

The report led by Baker, released on Tuesday, said that investigators had to contact the state historical society and look at old newspapers to obtain a detailed history of Spencer Dam.

Mark Becker, a spokesman with the Nebraska Public Power District, the current dam owner, said that dam records were swept away by a flood in 1966, which was before the utility owned the hydroelectric dam.

Becker said he did not know what information was passed on to NPPD when it purchased the dam, but thought operators were aware of past incidents, though not all of the details.

On Thursday, Baker said that efforts could have been made to resurrect the dam's history.

An official with Nebraska’s dam safety division said that the state didn’t take over inspections of dams until 1967, and records prior to that were limited. 

The report said that while overall knowledge is limited about how to mitigate ice damage, Spencer Dam could have been modified to pass ice runs or could have been removed to avoid the disaster, had its history been better known.

The report also said the dam’s potential risk had been underestimated by the state and NPPD, which assumed no one would die if the dam failed. Baker said that he did not know why state regulators had not noted the existence of a house just below the dam, which would have elevated the dam's rating to a “high hazard.” That would have led to better warning systems and possibly, removal of the house.

Becker said that such classifications are done by the state. Tim Gokie, who heads Nebraska's dam safety program, said that "multiple" engineers and organizations had reviewed the risk classification of Spencer Dam over the years, and none had recommended the "high hazard" rating.

Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery

As Nebraska and Iowa brace for the possibility of spring flooding here's a look back at the devastating floods of 2019. 

1 of 20

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Tags

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email