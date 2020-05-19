LINCOLN — Former U.S. Sen. and Nebraska Gov. Bob Kerrey has endorsed a fellow Democrat, State Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, in her quest to unseat eight-term U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.

Kerrey, who lost a comeback effort to regain his Senate seat in 2012, said Bolz will take on the pharmaceutical companies when she gets to Washington and will stand up for Nebraska farmers and rural communities who have been hurt by “a failed trade war.”

Bob Kerry mug

Bob Kerrey

“Kate Bolz has the story, experience and message to pull off an upset this fall,” said Kerrey in a press release Tuesday from the Nebraska Democratic Party.

Bolz, the 41-year-old executive director of a state service provider association, easily won the Democratic primary in Nebraska last week. She has already labeled Fortenberry a “bored politician” who should be denied another term.

Fortenberry, a Republican first elected in 2004, recently launched an ad criticizing Bolz for comments she made after a 2018 trip to China that the U.S. has “much to learn” from the Chinese.

