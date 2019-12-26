LINCOLN — It wasn’t exactly a war, but Gov. Pete Ricketts set off a round of holiday Twitter sniping with a proclamation declaring Dec. 25 as Christmas in Nebraska.
Ricketts tweeted out the proclamation on Wednesday, along with the message “#MerryChristmas Nebraska.” Critics started weighing in soon after and continued into Thursday.
Among them was Kara Eastman, a Democratic contender for the Omaha-area congressional seat. While noting that she was raised Catholic and celebrates Christmas, she pointed to issues about the separation of church and state and about alienating Nebraskans who are not Christian.
I was raised Catholic and celebrate Xmas. I wish @GovRicketts would read the comments - issues like separation of church and state, alienating Nebraskans of other faiths, imposing his own views on others.— Kara Eastman (@karaforcongress) December 26, 2019
NTM: is this a good use of taxpayer $? Isn’t 12/25 already Christmas?
“NTM (not to mention): is this a good use of taxpayer $? Isn’t 12/25 already Christmas?” she wrote.
State Sen. Megan Hunt of Omaha, an atheist, called the proclamation “way out of bounds.” She said the First Amendment “ensures faith is not corrupted by govt — pivotal to freedom of religion.”
The proclamation started off: “Whereas Christmas is a time for us to celebrate and give thanks for God’s gift of Jesus Christ ...” and ended with the governor urging “all citizens to reflect upon the special meaning and significance of the holiday as we spend time with family and friends.”
#MerryChristmas, Nebraska! pic.twitter.com/aUyeL1YRM1— Gov. Pete Ricketts (@GovRicketts) December 25, 2019
It included mention of prayers for the safe return of servicemen and women who could not be with loved ones during the holiday season.
Taylor Gage, the governor’s spokesman, defended the proclamation, which he said the governor has issued in previous years. He also has issued proclamations for other faiths, including Judaism and Baha’i.
“It’s a shame that Kara Eastman and Megan Hunt are continuing the War on Christmas,” Gage said. “While Christmas is celebrated by people in many ways, a proclamation recognizing the original purpose of the holiday and encouraging Nebraskans to pray for our troops is entirely appropriate.”
Ari Kohen, who is Jewish and a University of Nebraska-Lincoln political science professor, however, tweeted that he would pass on the chance for reflection about Christmas.
“Thanks for thinking of me and all your non-Christian constituents, though. We ‘love’ to hear that we need to reflect on the birth of Jesus. Super helpful,” he said.
The proclamation does not raise legal issues about government and religion because it does not have the force of law, said Danielle Conrad, executive director of the ACLU of Nebraska.
But she said it is difficult to reconcile this proclamation with guidelines issued by Ricketts’ office that discourage religious and ideological submissions for proclamations.
“In the future, we hope the governor uses his platform to celebrate the diversity of all Nebraskans,” she said.
This is not the first time under Ricketts that politics have intersected with the normally ceremonial functions of the governor’s office.
Earlier this year, he refused to issue a proclamation for the annual “One Book One Nebraska” selection. Ricketts said the choice, “This Blessed Earth: A Year in the Life of an American Family Farm,” was written by a political activist and “was not going to be something that was going to unify Nebraska.”
In the book, author Ted Genoways followed the life of Rick Hammond, a York County farmer. Genoways was among those criticizing Ricketts on Twitter Thursday.
In 2017, Ricketts refused to issue a proclamation to observe the 150th anniversary of the Nebraska State Education Association. The state teachers’ union has crossed paths with the governor in opposing charter schools or voucher programs and in support of political candidates he opposed.
