Cody Craig of Hanover, Kansas, died and another person was injured when the vehicle they were riding in rolled Sunday in southeast Nebraska, according to Jefferson County Sheriff Nels L. Sorensen.
The crash occurred northwest of Fairbury.
According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, the vehicle, a 2000 Buick Century, was traveling south on River Road when it left the roadway and rolled several times. Both people were ejected from the Buick. The other person has been hospitalized in Lincoln.
The Sheriff's Office said it's thought that the two were not wearing seat belts.
The crash remains under investigation.
