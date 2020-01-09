ORD, Neb. — A Valley County jury on Thursday found the Rev. John Kakkuzhiyil, a Catholic priest, not guilty of first-degree sexual assault of an Ord woman.
Kakkuzhiyil was accused of forcible sexual assault of the woman in November 2018 in the rectory of the Catholic church in Ord. At the time, the priest was 62 and the woman was 33.
The jury returned the verdict shortly after 1 p.m. The case had gone to the jury at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
As he left the courtroom, Kakkuzhiyil said he wanted to thank God and all those who stood by him. Grand Island attorney Mark Porto defended him.
The jury consisted of nine women and three men.
The priest was placed on administrative leave in December 2018. In addition to serving as pastor of our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Ord, Kakkuzhiyil was also pastor of Sacred Heart Church in Burwell.
Both parties agreed that Kakkuzhiyil performed oral sex on the woman on Nov. 22 and 23, 2018.
Kakkuzhiyil did not wear priestly attire during the trial, which began Monday.
The prosecutors were George Welch and Gail VerMaas, who are both assistant Nebraska attorneys general.
