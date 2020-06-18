Vendors, food trucks, bands and a lot of hand sanitizer will return for Junkstock: Underneath the Stars.
The 130-acre farm at 1150 River Road Drive in Waterloo plans to welcome back junkers with shopping, hot air balloons, bonfires and coronavirus safety precautions.
According to the Junkstock website, all employees and staff will pass a health check before each shift, social distancing guidelines will be posted in common areas, hand sanitizer or hand-washing stations will be available to guests and employees, common areas will be sanitized regularly and high-touch items will be sanitized after every use.
“There are always a lot of moving pieces when it comes to planning an event like Junkstock and COVID-19 has added another layer to that with new precautions to keep our customers safe,” said Sara Alexander, Junkstock founder. “As we thoughtfully created our COVID-19 safety plan for the health department we took into consideration the best practices of other events in the area as well as the county and state recommendations.”
The event runs Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $10 per day, $20 for the whole weekend and free for children 12 and under.
One Junkstock vendor said she missed the normal location but liked the open layout of the Sarpy County Fairgrounds.
