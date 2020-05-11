Keystone Steele City pumping station

The Keystone Steele City pumping station, which the planned Keystone XL pipeline would connect to, in Steele City, Nebraska.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline has been dealt another setback.

On Monday, a federal judge ruled that the Army Corps of Engineers erred in using a fast-track review process to approve the pipeline, which would cross Nebraska.

The fast-track process is part of a federal effort to expedite a variety of energy projects. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris let stand expedited reviews of utility lines but said federal law requires that new oil and gas pipelines be vetted more thoroughly for their impact on water resources, endangered species and other environmental concerns.

TC Energy, the company behind the proposed pipeline, will appeal, according to a statement provided by Terry Cunha. “Today’s ruling continues to delay the construction of new oil and gas pipeline projects across the U.S., including Keystone XL,” the company said. “As a result, the ruling hampers putting thousands of Americans back to work when the nation faces unemployment rates in excess of 20 percent.”

Groups opposed to the pipeline hailed the decision.

“The Trump administration has repeatedly violated the law in their relentless pursuit of seeing Keystone XL and other dirty fossil fuel infrastructure built,” Sierra Club senior attorney Doug Hayes said in a statement. “We’re glad to see the court refuse to bend to pressure from the administration.”

This report includes material from the Associated Press.

