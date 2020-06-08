LINCOLN — A federal judge has dealt a major blow to a civil rights group’s attempt to force action to relieve chronic overcrowding in the Nebraska prison system.

In a ruling Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Brian Buescher denied class-action status to the ACLU of Nebraska in its lawsuit against the Nebraska Department of Corrections, and stated that having a federal judge order improvements in health care and reductions in the use of solitary confinement “would be contrary to the idea of federalism.”

“The Nebraska prison system is operated by the State of Nebraska not the federal government and certainly not by the federal courts,” the judge wrote in a 124-page ruling. “Although this court stands ready to defend the civil rights (of) inmates ... it will not exercise its authority to promote public policy preferences that should be debated, funded, and if enacted, implemented through ... the State of Nebraska.”

The ACLU, in a statement, acknowledged that the ruling was a “setback,” but said its efforts to seek systemic improvements in the care and treatment of Nebraska prison inmates won’t stop.

“Nebraska’s prison system is in crisis and remains the second most overcrowded in the country. It is rife with racial disparities that can’t be underemphasized in this moment. This ruling doesn’t change that,” said David Fathi, the director of the ACLU’s National Prison Project and the lead attorney in the lawsuit.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which represented the Corrections Department, said in a statement Monday evening that it was pleased with the ruling, which will dramatically decrease the cost of the litigation.

The ACLU filed its federal lawsuit in August of 2017, after months of threats to do so. It claimed that overcrowding and understaffing in Nebraska’s prison system had led to inadequate health care and mental health care, as well as overutilization of solitary confinement, which can exacerbate mental illness and behavioral problems.

Among the 11 named plaintiffs in the lawsuit was an inmate who spent most of a five-year sentence in solitary confinement with only an hour outside his cell each day, worsening suicidal tendencies and mental illnesses; a deaf prisoner who said the lack of an interpreter led to a dentist installing a crown against his wishes; and other inmates who complained of painful delays in surgeries and dental care.

Nebraska’s prisons now hold about 2,100 more inmates than their design capacity, and have been overcrowded for more than a decade despite some recent efforts to reform sentences and build additional cells.

On July 1, a state law will force Gov. Pete Ricketts to declare a prison overcrowding “emergency,” which will direct the State Board of Parole to begin reviewing hundreds of parole-eligible inmates for release. But Ricketts and prison officials have maintained that the emergency won’t result in the freeing of any inmates, unless they are deemed safe for release into society.

Buescher, whose appointment to the federal bench was confirmed 11 months ago, said that that the lawsuit didn’t rise to the level of becoming a class action on behalf of all 5,600 Nebraska prison inmates because the health-care needs of prisoners “run the gamut” from no needs to serious medical issues.

“ ... The alleged deficiencies in the (state prisons’) health-care system are likewise diverse, broad and would require individualized rather than classwide application,” the judge ruled.

Buescher, citing past decisions in the Eighth Circuit, also ruled that it wasn’t the role of federal courts to “undertake overseeing the management of nearly all aspects of the state prison system,” but the job of the executive and legislative branches of Nebraska’s state government.

The ACLU has gone to court in several states, alleging unconstitutional treatment and care of inmates. In California and some other states, the organization has been successful in forcing changes via litigation.

The ACLU said that Nebraska’s prison system has a disproportionate impact on people of color and those with mental health diagnoses. More than one in four inmates are black, even though just 5% of Nebraskans are African American, and 82% of state inmates have mental health or substance abuse disorders, or both.

