...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE
TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS WILL GUST 50 TO 65 MPH.
* WHERE...MUCH OF EASTERN NEBRASKA AND PARTS OF EXTREME WEST
CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST IOWA.
* WHEN...WIND GUSTS GREATER THAN 50 MPH WILL BEGIN WEST OF HIGHWAY
81 LATE TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THE GUSTS WILL BEGIN TO AFFECT AREAS
AROUND LINCOLN, OMAHA, AND TEKAMAH BY EARLY EVENING...AND WILL
SPREAD TO THE REST OF THE WATCH AREA BY MIDNIGHT. THE STRONGEST
WINDS WILL LAST FOR 2 TO 6 HOURS AT ANY GIVEN LOCATION.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
WIDESPREAD POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL COULD BE
DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS
SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE
LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS.
&&
Judge denies class-action status in ACLU lawsuit against Nebraska's Corrections Department
“The Nebraska prison system is operated by the State of Nebraska not the federal government and certainly not by the federal courts,” the judge wrote in a 124-page ruling. “Although this court stands ready to defend the civil rights (of) inmates ... it will not exercise its authority to promote public policy preferences that should be debated, funded, and if enacted, implemented through ... the State of Nebraska.”
The ACLU, in a statement, acknowledged that the ruling was a “setback,” but said its efforts to seek systemic improvements in the care and treatment of Nebraska prison inmates won’t stop.
“Nebraska’s prison system is in crisis and remains the second most overcrowded in the country. It is rife with racial disparities that can’t be underemphasized in this moment. This ruling doesn’t change that,” said David Fathi, the director of the ACLU’s National Prison Project and the lead attorney in the lawsuit.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, which represented the Corrections Department, said in a statement Monday evening that it was pleased with the ruling, which will dramatically decrease the cost of the litigation.
The ACLU filed its federal lawsuit in August of 2017, after months of threats to do so. It claimed that overcrowding and understaffing in Nebraska’s prison system had led to inadequate health care and mental health care, as well as overutilization of solitary confinement, which can exacerbate mental illness and behavioral problems.
Among the 11 named plaintiffs in the lawsuit was an inmate who spent most of a five-year sentence in solitary confinement with only an hour outside his cell each day, worsening suicidal tendencies and mental illnesses; a deaf prisoner who said the lack of an interpreter led to a dentist installing a crown against his wishes; and other inmates who complained of painful delays in surgeries and dental care.
Nebraska’s prisons now hold about 2,100 more inmates than their design capacity, and have been overcrowded for more than a decade despite some recent efforts to reform sentences and build additional cells.
On July 1, a state law will force Gov. Pete Ricketts to declare a prison overcrowding “emergency,” which will direct the State Board of Parole to begin reviewing hundreds of parole-eligible inmates for release. But Ricketts and prison officials have maintained that the emergency won’t result in the freeing of any inmates, unless they are deemed safe for release into society.
“ ... The alleged deficiencies in the (state prisons’) health-care system are likewise diverse, broad and would require individualized rather than classwide application,” the judge ruled.
Buescher, citing past decisions in the Eighth Circuit, also ruled that it wasn’t the role of federal courts to “undertake overseeing the management of nearly all aspects of the state prison system,” but the job of the executive and legislative branches of Nebraska’s state government.
The ACLU has gone to court in several states, alleging unconstitutional treatment and care of inmates. In California and some other states, the organization has been successful in forcing changes via litigation.
The ACLU said that Nebraska’s prison system has a disproportionate impact on people of color and those with mental health diagnoses. More than one in four inmates are black, even though just 5% of Nebraskans are African American, and 82% of state inmates have mental health or substance abuse disorders, or both.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
