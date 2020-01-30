WASHINGTON — Sen. Joni Ernst has heard enough.
The Iowa Republican said Thursday that she will oppose calling witnesses as part of the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
After all, she says, the Senate already has been presented with the extensive testimony of those witnesses who appeared as part of the House impeachment inquiry.
“Let’s be clear: we’ve heard from witnesses and seen documents: 17 witnesses and 28,000+ documents during this entire process,” Ernst said in a statement to The World-Herald. “The House managers had one job: make the case for impeachment, and they’ve failed to do so.”
Democrats have argued the case against the president is overwhelming but anyone unconvinced of his guilt should support seeking additional information through more witnesses and documents.
They have focused in particular on former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who reportedly has written a book that includes information about Trump tying U.S. military aid to Ukraine with investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden.
Democrats have pinned their hopes for more witnesses on a few Republicans crossing the aisle and joining them.
If all 47 senators on the Democratic side stick together, they would need four GOP members to back their call for witnesses.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Ernst might have seemed like a potential crossover, as an incumbent running for reelection in a purplish state.
But the first-term senator has been at the microphones with other Republicans this week defending the administration and accusing the Democrats of hypocrisy.
Democrats have suggested failing to call additional witnesses such as Bolton would turn the trial into a “sham” and a “cover-up” and deny the president any exoneration, but Ernst rejected that framing in her Thursday statement.
“What the House managers have done is wasted time and taxpayer money only to give a long litany of reasons they dislike President Trump — and while the coastal elites might like it, it is not a reason to remove the president from office,” Ernst said. “At this point, all Democrats want to do is paralyze the Senate and the work we need to get done on behalf of hardworking folks across the country. I believe it’s time to get back to the people’s business.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Too all those that are taking this issue lightly, and allow the President to go unchecked. Remember, a President of a different party will be in office in the future and you all set the precedence that actions have no consequences while in office. Idiots like Bob Jones need to stop blaming every problem blindly on "liberals" and start looking at what we are now allowing future Presidents to do.
It's too bad that the Republicans aren't going to force a whole slew of witnesses to come testify. Leave no stone unturned.
Too bad she’s so afraid of trump. I thought she’d be stronger
Coward.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.