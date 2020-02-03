WASHINGTON — Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, backed away Monday from her previous comments about Republicans immediately impeaching Joe Biden if he becomes president.
Ernst caused a stir when she talked about a Biden impeachment Sunday during a Bloomberg News interview.
“I think this door of impeachable whatever has been opened,” Ernst said in that interview. “Joe Biden should be very careful what he’s asking for because, you know, we can have a situation where if it should ever be President Biden, that immediately, people, right the day after he would be elected would be saying, ‘Well, we’re going to impeach him.’ ”
Ernst suggested the grounds for Biden’s impeachment would be for turning a blind eye to corruption at Burisma. Biden’s son Hunter made significant amounts of money from that Ukrainian gas company while serving on its board, but he has not been accused of anything criminal.
But during a break in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Monday, Ernst told reporters that she had just been talking about a “hypothetical” situation.
“The point is that the bar has been lowered so badly by Democrats that if you have, regardless of who it is, you have one person of one party that’s the president and you have a Congress of a different party that they could impeach for whatever the heck they want,” Ernst said. “That’s what those comments meant.”
Despite representing a purplish state, Ernst has been an outspoken defender of Trump during the trial. And she has traded shots with Biden along the way, suggesting at one point that the Senate trial could affect Biden’s performance in Monday’s Iowa caucuses.
Biden has capitalized on Ernst’s comments, telling Iowans that she “spilled the beans” about how Republicans are just out to hamper his campaign.
He has even made the pitch to Iowans that by supporting him they could accomplish a two-for-one.
“You can ruin Donald Trump’s night by caucusing for me, and you can ruin Joni Ernst’s night as well,” Biden said.
