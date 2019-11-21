LINCOLN — State Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston announced Thursday that she will seek a second term in the Nebraska Legislature.

A registered Republican, she represents District 17, which includes Dakota, Thurston and Wayne Counties in northeast Nebraska. She was first elected to the office in 2016.

During her first term, Albrecht got controversial legislation passed to require that women seeking medication abortions be told that they may be able to continue their pregnancies if they have not taken the second of two drugs.

She chaired the Business and Labor Committee for two years but was defeated in her bid to continue as chair. She now is on the Natural Resources, State-Tribal Relations and Transportation and Telecommunications committees, as well as serving as a member of the Nebraska Economic Development Task Force.

No one has announced plans to challenge Albrecht so far. Candidates can start filing for office on Dec. 2.

martha.stoddard@owh.com

twitter.com/stoddardOWH

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol.

