LINCOLN — Another 4,729 workers filed first-time jobless claims in Nebraska last week, as the coronavirus recession continued taking a toll on the economy.
According to a U.S. Labor Department report, the number of new claims in the state continued a slow downward trend. But the numbers remain well above pre-pandemic levels.
Nebraska began relaxing social distancing measures in early May, allowing some people to return to work. The number of continuing unemployment claims dropped to 58,989 last week, down from 62,465 the week prior. Still, that is more than 10 times the level of continuing claims in early March, before the coronavirus hit the state.
Nationally, about 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening.
The latest figures marked the 10th straight weekly decline in new applications for jobless aid, as the total number of people getting unemployment aid fell slightly, a sign that some who were laid off when restaurants, retail chains and small businesses suddenly shut down have been recalled to work.
The figures are “consistent with a labor market that has begun what will be a slow and difficult healing process,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, an economist at Oxford Economics. “Still, initial jobless claims remain at levels that at the start of the year might have seemed unthinkable.”
The historically high levels of unemployment have many looking ahead to July 31, when special federal unemployment benefits are set to end, along with waivers of the usual state requirements for jobless workers.
Under executive orders signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, workers do not have to take an unpaid week before benefits can begin, and they are not required to search for work. Employers are not being charged for benefits paid to their former employees if the layoff was because of coronavirus.
The federal government is providing special pandemic unemployment assistance to self-employed or "gig" workers, who are not usually eligible for unemployment benefits. It also is providing an an extra $600 weekly benefit, both for those on traditional unemployment and the special assistance. The maximum benefit otherwise is $440 weekly in Nebraska.
Unemployment benefits are providing significant support for jobless Americans, with total payments having reached $94 billion in May — six times the previous record set in 2010 just after the previous recession.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
