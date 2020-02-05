WASHINGTON — Midlands senators have rendered their official verdict on President Donald Trump: not guilty.
Trump faced one article of impeachment for allegedly abusing the power of his office by pressuring Ukraine to smear a political rival and another for allegedly obstructing Congress in its attempts to investigate. The four Republican senators from Nebraska and Iowa all voted Wednesday to acquit Trump on both articles.
Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., said in a statement after the vote that the House impeachment managers simply failed to make a compelling case for removal.
“It is now time for the Senate to move forward, return to normal legislative business, and advance policies that will make life better for Nebraskans and all Americans,” Fischer said.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, likewise told reporters that the House managers failed to make their case.
“It is time for us to come back together and get to work as a Congress focusing on what Iowans and Americans want us to be working on,” Ernst said.
Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., said this week that the president was wrong to delay U.S. military aid to Ukraine but that removal from office would be too severe a response given that he ultimately released the aid before a key legal deadline.
Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has argued that Trump’s conduct was not impeachable and suggested the president was just doing his duty to root out corruption. But Grassley also said Trump should have been more careful to avoid even the appearance of impropriety.
In her own statement, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb described acquittal votes as an endorsement of the president’s soliciting foreign interference in U.S. elections.
“The GOP — including Sens. Ben Sasse and Deb Fischer — flat-out engaged in a criminal cover-up,” Kleeb said. “Just like when they voted to not allow witnesses to testify in the so-called impeachment trial, they turned a blind eye to the facts and chose party over country.”
