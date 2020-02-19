LINCOLN — Nebraska lawmakers launched into a high stakes debate over property tax relief and state school aid Wednesday.
But a resolution of the debate will have to wait for another day. Lawmakers adjourned before taking a vote on Legislative Bill 974.
After adjournment, State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the bill's introducer and Revenue Committee chairwoman, expressed confidence she will have the 33 votes needed to keep the bill alive and advance it to the next round of debate.
"There's going to be a lot of arm twisting, not by me but by the lobby," she said.
One opponent, Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, said the last count she saw suggested bill backers cannot muster more than 29 or 30 votes.
LB 974 seeks to ratchet down property taxes by increasing and redistributing state aid to schools. It also tightens limits on school property tax levies and on the growth of school spending.
The measure represents the culmination of months of wrangling among Revenue Committee members, Gov. Pete Ricketts and other interested groups.
Linehan said the goal is to provide property tax relief while protecting public schools. She said the bill would boost state aid by $520 million over three years, which would be matched by an equal drop in property taxes.
"We are not, I repeat, we are not reducing funding for K-12 education," she said. "We are just changing the source of that funding."
Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha said property tax relief is a priority but that LB 974 may not be the right vehicle to provide it. He pointed to the Legislature's history of making frequent changes in the school aid formula to control state spending.
"This bill is based on the notion we will fully fund this in the future," he said. "We don't do that."
Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk began the day by describing it as the "start of the second half of our session." He urged colleagues to start working together and to look for ways to improve bills rather than just kill them.
LB 974 would reduce the property valuations used in calculating school property taxes. Valuations for agricultural land would drop to 55% of actual value, down from 75% now. Home valuations would drop to 87%, down from 100% now. An earlier version of the bill would have put home valuations at 85%.
The bill would also direct more aid to the state’s smaller, rural school districts, which no longer qualify for equalization aid. Such aid is meant to fill the gap between what schools need to educate students and the amount they can raise with property taxes.
Under LB 974, the state would provide foundation aid for each student in a school and also eliminate a state aid factor called the averaging adjustment, which has benefited the state’s largest schools.
It would raise taxes for one group, however. It would eliminate the state's personal property tax exemption, through which businesses and farmers do not have to pay property taxes on the first $10,000 of valuation of machinery and equipment.
