A person was killed Thursday morning east of Kearney in a collision between a car and a concrete mixer.

Buffalo County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the crash on Coal Chute Road, east of Sweetwater Avenue, about 7 a.m. A preliminary investigation showed that the concrete mixer, which was headed east on Coal Chute Road, was hit by a westbound sedan. The driver of the car was the person who was killed in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.

An autopsy has been scheduled.

