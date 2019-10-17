A person was killed Thursday morning east of Kearney in a collision between a car and a concrete mixer.
Buffalo County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the crash on Coal Chute Road, east of Sweetwater Avenue, about 7 a.m. A preliminary investigation showed that the concrete mixer, which was headed east on Coal Chute Road, was hit by a westbound sedan. The driver of the car was the person who was killed in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.
An autopsy has been scheduled.
