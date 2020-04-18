IOWA DOT

The Iowa Department of Transportation will allow qualifying parents to give their children the written test needed for an instructional driver's permit.

 PERRY BEEMAN/IOWA CAPITAL DISPATCH

The Iowa Department of Transportation plans to allow parents to give their children the required written test for an instructional driver’s permit using an online system at home.

The program, also available to guardians and legal custodians, is an expansion of “Skip the Trip,” which last year began allowing students to take the noncommercial driver’s knowledge test at an approved educational site.

The department has limited in-person services at drivers’ service centers through at least the end of April because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Once the application is approved, the department will email the parent and student instructions on how to administer and take the test. The student will get results via email.

The parent and student will have to contact a department service center or county treasurer to get the permit. In-person appointments are being made beginning in May, but you can also make an online appointment.

“Learning to drive is a milestone in many households that parents and teens typically go through together. This will allow kids to experience the excitement of achieving this milestone without having to wait until the COVID-19 emergency passes,” Melissa Spiegel, motor vehicle division director, said in a statement.

Practice tests are available online.

The department has more information on Skip the Trip online, too.

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 35

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email