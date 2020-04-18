We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Iowa Department of Transportation plans to allow parents to give their children the required written test for an instructional driver’s permit using an online system at home.

The program, also available to guardians and legal custodians, is an expansion of “Skip the Trip,” which last year began allowing students to take the noncommercial driver’s knowledge test at an approved educational site.

The department has limited in-person services at drivers’ service centers through at least the end of April because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Once the application is approved, the department will email the parent and student instructions on how to administer and take the test. The student will get results via email.

The parent and student will have to contact a department service center or county treasurer to get the permit. In-person appointments are being made beginning in May, but you can also make an online appointment.

“Learning to drive is a milestone in many households that parents and teens typically go through together. This will allow kids to experience the excitement of achieving this milestone without having to wait until the COVID-19 emergency passes,” Melissa Spiegel, motor vehicle division director, said in a statement.

Practice tests are available online.

The department has more information on Skip the Trip online, too.