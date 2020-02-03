COUNCIL BLUFFS — Memo to Democrats: Republican support of President Donald Trump is deep, steadfast and visceral, as evidenced by his strong showing — surprising to even GOP organizers — at a caucus here at the Thomas Jefferson High School gym.
The 146 registered Republicans who cast their votes in this caucus straw poll were unanimous in support of the 45th president’s reelection bid. No one even mentioned two Republican challengers: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld and former Rep. Joe Walsh of Illinois. And they listened politely but ultimately ignored two other little-known candidates who gave five-minute stump speeches.
Everyone knew there would be no doubt about the outcome of the GOP contest. In contrast with the spirited battle among candidates on the Democratic side, the incumbent president won in Iowa without breaking a sweat.
But the takeaway from Monday’s Republican caucus at Thomas Jefferson was the unwavering and enthusiastic base of support that Trump will take into his race against the eventual Democratic nominee.
One of those in the bleachers was Micheal Nelson, a 43-year-old union millwright currently laid off from a construction job. Wearing a Kansas City Chiefs jacket he says was from two Christmases ago — he’s no fair-weather fan — Nelson described himself as politically independent, having voted for Democrats in the past. But he went for Trump in 2016. He says he knows union workers of all racial backgrounds who are solidly behind Trump because they feel that he’s fighting for them. Nelson, who normally registers as nonpartisan but registered as a Republican to attend this caucus, said he’s still searching for the right personal political home.
“If I could find a pro-union, anti-right to work, pro-Second Amendment person,” he said, “that would be the perfect candidate.”
Many people in the stands did not want to give their names, including a pair of women who insisted that Trump was, as one of them said, finally putting Christianity back into the presidency.
“And ‘Merry Christmas,’ ” said the other.
“Trump is pro-life,” the first woman said. “He doesn’t want the abortions, and that’s what the Democrats are all for.”
Norma Schneider wasn’t shy about saying why she had come out on this blustery evening to cast a caucus vote for Trump.
The 73-year-old retired teacher said her vote for Trump in 2016 was more a vote “against Hillary,” as in Democrat Hillary Clinton. But after three years, she said, Trump “has done some good for the country.”
“The economy is a lot better,” she said.
She likes that international relations have changed, noting Trump’s entreaties to dialogue with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.
The crowd skewed white and retirement-age. They sat quietly in the bleachers as the caucus formally got underway after 7 p.m. After the Pledge of Allegiance, a prayer “to help guide and strengthen our elected officials,” and a plea from a precinct leader to stick around for business afterward, the crowd waited patiently through speeches from candidates you’ve never heard of.
One, a retired fire captain from Portland, Oregon, lost the room with his detailed discussion of fuel alternatives to address climate change. The other, a Wisconsin man, outlined his anti-communist platform — defined in his literature as being against the “Homosexual Movement,” “Slave Reparations,” and the Common Core educational standards.
After that, the crowd thundered approval for Rep. Don Bacon when he took the mic. The affable Republican from Nebraska went all-in for Trump, one of 80 surrogates the Trump campaign sent to Iowa caucuses. Bacon touted Trump’s record on trade and the economy and criticized “Speaker Pelosi” and the Democrats’ “radical socialist agenda.”
Unlike the Democrats caucusing across the walkway in the high school commons, Republicans vote in a straw poll. Normally this is done with slips of paper, so Mike Sizer, the night’s GOP emcee, started passing out Post-it notes for ballots. But this sparked confusion. So he tried asking for a show of hands to see who in the bleachers was, officially, for Trump. Hands shot up. Then he tried to collect the vote a third way: By consent. Did everyone agree to cast a unanimous vote for President Trump? Everyone appeared to. A count was made: 146 for Trump.
On his way out the door, the disappointed anti-communist candidate, John Schiess, said support for Trump was cultish. He called him “Caesar.” He said it was hard to run against someone people were “so attached to.” He cast the election as a battle for the American soul and said morality still is not part of the conversation. But where did this fringe candidate stand on Trump’s presidency?
“I’m glad Trump got elected,” he said.
People who showed up at Thomas Jefferson on Monday night included many newcomers who said they had never caucused before. They felt a need to show support to a president they see as unfairly targeted by Democrats, a president who stands up for them. They felt that the impeachment proceedings that are winding down in Washington were “a joke.”
Nelson, the laid-off union worker, looked around the gym in the very school he graduated from in 1995. He cast his first presidential vote for Bill Clinton in 1996. He voted twice for Barack Obama. But he felt left behind by a Democratic Party he said “has gone way too far out there.”
“I know a lot of union people, Democrats their whole lives,” he said, “who have switched.”
And he predicted that they will vote in November for Trump.
