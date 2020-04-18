Iowa prisoners make masks 2

Iowa Prison Industries is making face masks for workers in the state and for inmates and correctional officers.

Inmates in Iowa’s prisons are producing face masks and gowns to meet the state’s growing demands for protective equipment for workers who are required to continue working in public.

But the Iowa Department of Corrections is also working to produce enough masks for its own inmates and correctional officers to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 at its facilities, said Cord Overton, spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Corrections.

The department’s goal is to produce three masks for every officer and inmate to rotate through since droplets can survive for 72 hours on surfaces.

The masks are being produced by Iowa Prison Industries, a work training program, and are not considered medical equipment.

They have been supplied to workers in the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The department will start sending masks, gowns, face shields and hand sanitizer to outside groups around the state, as determined by Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

Inmates were producing masks, gowns, face shields and hand sanitizer, Overton said.

The Iowa Department of Correction already enacted mitigation measures in its facilities last month, which activists say are potential hot spots for the virus to spread.

The department planned to expedite the release of some inmates to create more room in the state’s nine prisons. They also are evaluating and quarantining new inmates.

The ACLU of Iowa is calling for the state to limit arrests and release people being held on pretrial detention. Additionally, the organization is asking the governor to commute the sentences of inmates with medical conditions who are scheduled to be released in the next two years.

