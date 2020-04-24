We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is trying to counter the spread of misinformation regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the agency doesn’t often try to debunk rumors or false claims made about public-health issues, the threat posed by COVID-19 has generated more than the usual amount of misinformation and unfounded speculation, particularly on social media.

The department felt obligated to set the record straight regarding one potentially dangerous “home remedy” for the virus.

Under the heading “Rumor Control,” the agency wrote on its Facebook page on April 17: “Don’t take heartworm medication to prevent or treat COVID-19. Ivermectin was used in COVID-19 research conducted in a petri dish, not in people. Ivermectin sold for animal use is just that — for animals, and can cause serious harm if taken by people.”

Department spokeswoman Polly Carver-Kimm said the agency has “done a variety of these ‘rumor control’ posts,” but added that she’s not aware of any Iowans using ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.

The department’s advisory follows a similar notice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Veterinary Medicine.

The center said on April 10 that it had recently become aware of increased public interest in the antiparasitic drug ivermectin after the announcement of a research article that described the effect of ivermectin on SARS-CoV-2 — the virus that causes COVID-19 — in a laboratory setting.

“These animal drugs can cause serious harm in people,” said Dr. Steven Solomon, director of the Center for Veterinary Medicine. “People should not take any form of ivermectin unless it has been prescribed to them by a licensed health care provider and is obtained through a legitimate source.”

[Read more from the Iowa Capital Dispatch]

The World-Herald trimmed a portion of this article that did not pertain to our region.