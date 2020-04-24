People are spending more time on the Internet because they're stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. This has allowed online scams to target more people, the Better Business Bureau warns.
The BBB serving Nebraska has received complaints about “free trial offer” scams. The scammers attract consumers to deceptive websites that charge a small shipping and handling fee to receive a “free trial” on various beauty and health products. The free trials, however, often commit consumers to long-term subscriptions.
“The true cost of these free trials — ongoing monthly subscription plans — is buried in small print and behind links,” the BBB said in a press release.
Free trial offers are not illegal, and several video streaming services often offer free trials. However, scammers now are using free trial offers to take advantage of the desire for streaming services.
The Better Business Bureau urges consumers to:
• Examine online free trial offers carefully
• Resist being swayed by the phony use of a well-known name
• Report free trial offer scams to BBB Scam Tracker
• Report losses to credit card companies
After a BBB free trial offer study, Mastercard and Visa issued new policies to increase transparency for free trial offers. Victims should call the customer service number on the back of the credit card used to ask for their money back.
The BBB advises those who have lost money to deceptive free trials to complain to the company directly. If that is not successful, call the customer service number on the back of your credit card to complain to the bank.
Report suspicious, confusing or misleading ads to BBB AdTruth at bbb.org/ad-truth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.