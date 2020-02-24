Two days of "intense searches" were conducted at the Nebraska State Penitentiary this week in the wake of a violent assault on staff members.

The assault occurred Saturday evening and sent two staffers to the hospital. One remains hospitalized.

"This was a particularly brutal and unprovoked attack," said Scott Frakes, director of the Nebraska Department of Corrections.

On Sunday, 30 members of a corrections response team conducted a search, and on Monday, 96 people, a combination of corrections staff and Nebraska State Patrol officers, conducted a search. Canine teams assisted both days.

The search yielded homemade alcohol, items that could be modified into weapons and items that will be tested for the presence of drugs.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk.

