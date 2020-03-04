The World-Herald’s Statehouse reporters round up news highlights from the Legislature and state government into the Capitol Digest — a daily briefing for the political newshound with a busy schedule.
Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day compromise
A new state holiday, Indigenous Peoples' Day, would share the second Monday in October with Columbus Day under a compromise advanced Wednesday in the Nebraska Legislature.
The proposal advanced from the first of three rounds of debate on a 43-0 vote. But not before one senator said there are already two other days that commemorate Native Americans.
State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln had initially proposed replacing Columbus Day with a holiday to celebrate the contribution of America's first residents. But Legislative Bill 848 was amended so that both Italian Americans and Native Americans could honor that day.
Gordon Sen. Tom Brewer, who is a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, said that the testimony of Italian Americans during the public hearing on LB 848 helped drive the compromise. Testimony came from members of several Omaha-based Italian American organizations.
"We did not feel it was right to take away this important day for Italian Americans," Brewer said. "I believe this strikes a fair balance, though there will be many who will be unhappy."
Only 21 states celebrate Columbus Day right now, according to Pansing Brooks, and only seven of those are west of the Mississippi River. Meanwhile, dozens of cities and several states, including South Dakota and Wisconsin, have opted to replace Columbus Day with a Native American holiday.
But North Platte Sen. Mike Groene argued that such a holiday was unnecessary because Nebraska already has two holidays dedicated to Native Americans.
President George W. Bush declared that the Friday after Thanksgiving should be Native American Heritage Day back in 2008, the senator said. And a state statute, passed in 1983, states that the fourth Monday in September be known as American Indian Day.
Groene said he realized that LB 848 was a "feel-good bill," but at least lawmakers should reduce some duplication by repealing the state statutory day.
"I want them to celebrate their heritage just like I do," he said. "But first I celebrate my Americanism. I'm an American."
That sparked an angry exchange with Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, who called Groene a "fat mouth."
Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld said he supported the naming of Indigenous Peoples' Day to "elevate" the recognition of Native Americans. When he asked fellow lawmakers how many knew there was an American Indian Day in Nebraska, only four senators raised their hands.
Kids in hot cars
People could legally break into vehicles to rescue children from hot cars under a bill given first-round approval in the Legislature Wednesday.
LB 832, introduced by Sen. Bruce Bostelman of Brainard, would add a new section to the state's existing Good Samaritan law. Current law provides legal protection for people providing first aid in an emergency.
A legislative committee heard from a Columbus mother whose youngest child died last year after she forgot to drop him off at day care while she was at work.
Middle-income housing in Omaha
A proposal by Omaha Sen. Tony Vargas to earmark $10 million in state funds for building and rehabilitation of "middle-income" workforce housing in sections of Omaha, Lincoln and Sarpy County ran into a wall of questions Wednesday, and was eventually dropped from the agenda.
Vargas said that LB 1155 addressed a shortage of housing, in the $50,000 to $250,000 range, for middle-class workers, and mirrored a $7.3 million state outlay in 2017 to address a shortage of workforce housing in rural areas.
But a handful of rural senators, led by Sen. Steve Erdman, said that the rural bill was funded by shifting state funds, not by drawing from taxpayer dollars. Erdman also questioned why the private sector wasn't funding such housing.
Omaha Sen. Justin Wayne said the rural-urban divide on LB 1155 risked harming the entire session.
"Without urban senators, property tax relief doesn't get done," he said.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Mental health care directives
Nebraskans with mental illnesses could direct their own treatment even when they are too sick to make competent decisions under a bill advanced Wednesday by the Legislature.
LB 247, introduced by Sen. Kate Bolz of Lincoln, would create a new kind of legal document called an advance mental health care directive. She said such documents already are recognized in 30 states.
The new type of directive would allow people to spell out what care they want — and don't want — at times when their mental illness worsens. They could specify whether that care should include hospitalization, electroconvulsive therapy and specific types of medicine, as well as other directions.
Bolz said the directives would kick in when a person is not competent to make decisions. They can be made self-binding, so they direct care even when a person's illness induces them to refuse care. But the law also would allow people to revoke directives.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.